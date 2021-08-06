National diving competition to take place in Flagstaff

Many of the United States’ best older divers are in Flagstaff this weekend to compete in the 2021 Masters Summer National Diving Championships.

Northern Arizona’s Aquatic and Tennis Complex will host 60 divers ages 21 and older in five-year age groups -- there are several divers older than 80 set to participate -- in a competitive environment with official scoring and medals. Former competitive divers and those who picked up the sport at an advanced age are all welcome. In other years, there have been as many as 100 participants.

Gerry Dunn, the chairman of US Master’s Diving, watched Thursday as several of the divers took warm-up leaps off of various heights, practicing for the competition beginning today.

While all of the divers will attempt to place in their respective events, there is a friendly atmosphere. Many of the athletes watched each other and provided feedback, often against the same people they might face in the competition.

Dunn called the event somewhat of a “family reunion” as many of the same people come to each event from around the United States.