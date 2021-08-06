National diving competition to take place in Flagstaff

Many of the United States’ best older divers are in Flagstaff this weekend to compete in the 2021 Masters Summer National Diving Championships.
Northern Arizona’s Aquatic and Tennis Complex will host 60 divers ages 21 and older in five-year age groups -- there are several divers older than 80 set to participate -- in a competitive environment with official scoring and medals. Former competitive divers and those who picked up the sport at an advanced age are all welcome. In other years, there have been as many as 100 participants.
Gerry Dunn, the chairman of US Master’s Diving, watched Thursday as several of the divers took warm-up leaps off of various heights, practicing for the competition beginning today.
While all of the divers will attempt to place in their respective events, there is a friendly atmosphere. Many of the athletes watched each other and provided feedback, often against the same people they might face in the competition.
Dunn called the event somewhat of a “family reunion” as many of the same people come to each event from around the United States.
“Initially it’s about having the competition, that outlet to compete, but when you’ve been doing it for a long time you start making those connections. You see the same people in your age group, and it becomes like an extended family that you’re excited to see,” he said.
In fact, some of the divers showed up days early to explore Flagstaff and the surrounding geography. There will be a banquet following competition on Saturday, and some of the participants even have a trip planned to the Grand Canyon.
“I organized it to be a social event besides just having fun with each other in Speedos,” said John Deininger, one of the competition’s founders 47 years ago, “We opened it up to just about anybody that wanted to come participate. As a social event it’s extremely successful. We go all over the world meeting people who are interested in the same thing and it builds that way.”
Dunn touted the sport as one that is suitable for all ages. Many of the competitors show up for this event each summer, excited both to compete against friends and take part in a sport they can still do at a high level.
“After doing this for so long, we know everyone is going to enjoy themselves. To have 60 divers participating from all over the country is pretty incredible, and I’m looking forward to it,” Dunn said.
For more information or to inquire about Masters Diving, visit http://mastersdiving.org/ or email info@mastersdiving.org.