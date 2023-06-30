Mariano “Nano” Birdno could be the next big thing for Flagstaff football.

That goes for his size -- listed at 6-foot-4 tall and 185 pounds on last year’s roster, and he’s probably grown since then -- and potential for the Eagles in his senior season this fall.

Birdno is a tight end and defensive lineman, and Eagles coach Mickey Clements will try to utilize him to boost both sides of the football.

Offensively, Birdno will be tasked with trying to make up for some of the lost production of 2023 graduate receivers Holden Sena and Jake Weidinger. Sophomore quarterback Chase Brown could find Birdno a useful target in an offense that will likely pass a lot this year.

“We hope to keep him on the field as much as we can. He provides a lot of matchup problems for defenses when he’s a tight end, and he can also play receiver. His connection with Chase makes a big difference for us,” Clements said.

The quarterback and potential top target have started to make a connection in the summer.

“Nano, he’s crazy because I can always look for him,” Brown said. “If he’s open I can just throw the ball to him, and 99% of the time he’s coming down with it.”

“We’ve always been close since he started coming here,” Birdno added of his connection with the starting quarterback. “We hang outside of football but we also always throw the ball together in practice. You can definitely tell the chemistry is there for the passes and routes.”

Birdno is also a rugby player, and has competed with his club team throughout the summer. Clements often sees how the skills needed on the pitch relate to the football field.

“His comfort with the football in his hands is really great to see. A great receiver might have the ball in his hands six, seven, eight times a game, whereas a rugby player can have it for so much more in that game. It’s great to see the way he attacks the football when it’s going his way, and the physicality he has when he has it is awesome,” Clements said.

The other sport could also prove a boost for Birdno’s defensive abilities.

Teams can’t fully practice in the summer. The AIA won’t allow helmets, pads and full uniforms until a few weeks before the season begins. Offense -- aside from full blocking schemes from the offensive line -- can train on most of its playbook, and especially the passing game, in 7-on-7 competitions.

Defensively, tackling can be a challenge, though. But because of time spent playing rugby, Birdno has spent the offseason tackling -- and doing it correctly -- on a regular basis.

“You don’t have the helmet in rugby,” Birdno said, “so you’re a lot safer and have better technique with your tackles.”

Clements has high hopes for the senior as a defensive player.

“Because he’s so big, if he can establish the edge, it can do a lot for the rest of the line,” Clements said.

Birdno’s gotten a bit of recognition from college coaches in the past few months. He’s received a Division III offer from Carleton College in Minnesota, and has some verbal interest from other schools despite a lack of other schools pulling the trigger on an official offer.

Part of the hesitation is that much of Birdno’s potential is just that: potential. He has the size, strength and quickness to succeed at the next level. But, in playing behind some skilled players on both ends of the field the last couple years, he hasn’t fully actualized much of it. He also suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks ago, and wasn’t a full participant in some of the offseason camps he attended that might have increased his stock.

In 2022, Birdno had 17 tackles in four games, and didn’t register a catch as more of a blocking tight end than a catch-heavy target.

When he recovers, he hopes a solid senior year will be the ticket to his college dreams.

“It’s been unfortunate to have this injury, but I’m hoping to get my name out there,” he said. “This season is going to be big for me. I want to get a lot of good film out there to show coaches that I can play at the next level.”

Clements believes Birdno has a bright future as a college player.

“Having more film and having success on the film is going to be a start. But he’s a high-character guy with good grades,” Clements said. “I think he’s going to make some college coach really happy if they can figure out a way to get him on their campus.”