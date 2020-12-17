Nakai scores 20, helps NAU women take 83-75 home-opening win over UTEP

If there was any doubt JJ Nakai would be an immediate contributor to the Northern Arizona women's basketball team this season, Thursday night she shut those doubts down.
Nakai led Northern Arizona to a win over a scrappy and quick UTEP Miners squad, 83-75, in the Rolle Activity Center, helping the Lumberjacks get their fourth win of the year and first at home in as many tries.
It was Nakai's first organized basketball game in Flagstaff since 2017 when she last played for Coconino High School, where she was a prolific scorer and led the Panthers to a few 20-win seasons.
It sure seems she has picked up right where she left off, now just doing it for Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-0 Big Sky). Nakai put together one of her most complete and efficient games as a Lumberjack yet, going for 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, 2 of 4 from deep and a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe, five rebounds and four assists.
Nakai has scored in double figures in all six of Northern Arizona's games so far this season, surpassing the 20-point mark three times counting Thursday's performance.
"JJ can score," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "That is one thing I've known since day one. I knew she would fit our offense really well. I think she is trying to find her bearings. I mean she didn't get a lot of minutes last year at Nevada, so this is really her first time playing a ton of minutes at the Division I level with a pretty good team against great competition. Getting her bearings is a bit of an understatement, because look at her numbers she is putting up. She is just a natural scorer."
Aside from five turnovers against a press and trap-heavy Miners defense, Nakai played about as clean as she has since her days at Pima Community College. With the injuries to past starters Nina Radford and Khiarica Rasheed still an issue, Nakai has seen an extended role early with Northern Arizona in part leading to her 18 points-per-game average.
"I didn't really think too much about (the injuries)," Nakai said. " ... I'm just going to keep playing how I've been playing, go back to my roots and give as much as I can to my team."
From dribble pull-ups at the elbow to catch-and-shoot treys off kickouts and swing passes, Nakai had just about her entire arsenal of shots working for her in the win.
As for finally playing back in Flagstaff, Nakai admitted it was a bit weird playing in an empty Rolle Activity Center -- a place Nakai said she has never played in before Thursday night.
"You know, it was very different because this is actually my first time playing here in an actual game, so it was really different especially with the noise," Nakai said.
Winning the fourth
Northern Arizona and UTEP played a tight game, with neither team leading by much more than a few possessions.
UTEP played a similar style as Grand Canyon, which forced Northern Arizona into 25 turnovers in a loss just over a week ago. UTEP forced Northern Arizona into 16, scoring 20 off the miscues.
Preparing for a press that you don't run is a challenge, especially when the pandemic has made it so that the Lumberjacks don't have a male practice squad to help simulate that quick and physical pressure.
While Northern Arizona couldn't weather that pressure against in-state foe Grand Canyon, something clicked against UTEP.
With the game close at 66-65, Northern Arizona outscored the Miners 17-10 in the final seven minutes of the game. The Lumberjacks went on a 9-0 run to cement the win and just the second fourth quarter that the Lumberjacks have won this season.
"I am just super proud of our kids that we could learn from our GCU situation, and we were able to come back and get some easy looks out of the press break," Payne said.
All five starters scored in double figures for Northern Arizona, which shot 53% from the field and went 16 of 20 from the foul line. Payne noted her team needs to improve its interior play after giving up 48 points in the paint to UTEP.
The return of Rasheed should help that out.
Rasheed returns
Northern Arizona had played all of its games entering Thursday without the Big Sky preseason MVP in Rasheed.
Well, she finally made her return to the lineup after an undisclosed injury kept her out of the five games until Thursday. Rasheed was a force immediately, drawing the attention of the UTEP zone and was solid defensively.
Rasheed finished her first game of the season with six points, four rebounds and two assists in just 14 minutes. During her short time on the court, Northern Arizona was plus 13 in the box score.
"Shes's not 100% yet but she is getting there," Payne said. "The biggest thing is getting her back in conditioning. ... She basically had four practices under her belt at full speed. But she will come back, the kid is resilient. You saw the impact immediately had on the boards and really our defense down low."
As for Radford, Payne said they are hopeful but is still unsure when the reigning Big Sky Newcomer of the Year would return.
Up next
Northern Arizona will face New Mexico State, which has relocated playing its games in Tucson, on Saturday for a noon tip.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!