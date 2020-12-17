Nakai scores 20, helps NAU women take 83-75 home-opening win over UTEP

If there was any doubt JJ Nakai would be an immediate contributor to the Northern Arizona women's basketball team this season, Thursday night she shut those doubts down.

Nakai led Northern Arizona to a win over a scrappy and quick UTEP Miners squad, 83-75, in the Rolle Activity Center, helping the Lumberjacks get their fourth win of the year and first at home in as many tries.

It was Nakai's first organized basketball game in Flagstaff since 2017 when she last played for Coconino High School, where she was a prolific scorer and led the Panthers to a few 20-win seasons.

It sure seems she has picked up right where she left off, now just doing it for Northern Arizona (4-2, 2-0 Big Sky). Nakai put together one of her most complete and efficient games as a Lumberjack yet, going for 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, 2 of 4 from deep and a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe, five rebounds and four assists.

Nakai has scored in double figures in all six of Northern Arizona's games so far this season, surpassing the 20-point mark three times counting Thursday's performance.