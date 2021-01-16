Nakai, Schenck combine for 50 as NAU snaps 4-game skid with win over Montana

Following Thursday’s near-double-digit home loss to Montana, Northern Arizona women’s basketball head coach Loree Payne wanted some key things to change as the team looked to snap a four-game losing streak.
First, Payne wanted JJ Nakai and other guards, like Regan Schenck for example, to be more aggressive and attack the paint instead of settling for 3s. Secondly, Payne wanted a more consistent inside-out game starting with star post Khiarica Rasheed.
Northern Arizona just about did both of those things pretty flawlessly and, aside from an injury to Rasheed early in the fourth quarter that knocked her out for the rest of the game, the Lumberjacks got back on track after the four-game skid.
Nakai and Schenck combined for 50 points, scoring 29 -- a new career high -- and 21 respectively as the Lumberjacks got back in the win column for the first time since Dec. 31, 2020, with a 84-76 win over the visiting Montana Grizzlies in the Rolle Activity Center Saturday morning.
The Lumberjacks get back to .500 at 6-6 and 4-4 in the Big Sky while Montana falls to 5-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Nakai and Schenck worked off each other all game as their chemistry continues to grow.
The Lumberjacks' starting backcourt orchestrated one of the Lumberjacks’ cleanest offensive games of the season, tying the team’s season-high in scoring, as the Lumberjacks shot 56.9% from the field, 47.4% from deep and 77.8% from the charity stripe. No too bad for a Saturday morning.
For Nakai, she said the chemistry the two have is so good because the two play similar styles. They both are ball-dominant guards who are able to play off ball. Both like pushing the pace, and both can bother opposing ball handlers with frustrating defense when locked in.
Nakai went 6 of 9 from behind the arc while Schenck hit 2 of 4, doing most of her damage off clean cuts and leak outs off of Montana’s 17 turnovers.
"Honestly I think I just got out of my head today," Nakai said. "I kinda just went out there and did my thing, shot the ball and I was feeling it. ... Coach told me to stop being passive. ... If I had an open shot I just took it, didn't think too much on it. If I had an open lane I took it."
Nakai leads the Big Sky in per-game scoring at 18.3 points entering the day and will still lead the conference in scoring once the other games are done.
"We need her looking for her shot," Payne said. "Obviously she was on fire from 3 today, but she also a really good mid-range (shooter) and getting to the bucket. I just wanted her to make sure that she was taking a look at all of her options offensively and I needed her to be a little bit more aggressive.
"There are times that it's JJ time. She has the ability to take over a game."
The two played with confidence, dancing around Montana defenders on isolations when the Lumberjacks needed a bucket. With the clock ticking down to double zeroes at the end of the first quarter, Nakai dribbled down the clock and used a few quick dribble moves to get her defender off balance.
Later on, after Rasheed went down early in the fourth, Nakai promptly hit a pair of 3-pointers to put Northern Arizona up.
Nakai splashed a 3 with a defender on her hip to send Northern Arizona into the second up 29-23 after a blistering 12-of-14 shooting start to the game.
Even though Rasheed left the game with an apparent left knee injury, the extent of which is unknown at this time, her impact was still pretty obvious. Northern Arizona’s offense flowed better than it has for much of the season, going inside-out with quick passes from guards to Rasheed inside.
Rasheed only shot 3 of 9 from the field but she was a force inside in her 17 minutes on the floor. She was one of the Lumberjacks best options on Montana bigs Abby Anderson and Carmen Gfeller who combined to score 38, scoring 17 and 21 respectively.
"Opposing team's post players are getting us in the paint," Payne said. "We need to make some tweaks to our defense and be a little bit more active."
Getting right, at the right time
Snapping the four-game skid came at just the right time.
Next week the Lumberjacks head north to Bozeman, Montana, but a pair of games against the defending Big Sky champion Montana State (5-4, 2-1 Big Sky).
Northern Arizona has had one of the stretches in Big Sky play. The Lumberjacks went from playing Idaho, to Idaho State, this week against Montana and finally Montana State next week. Those are the other four contenders vying for a Big Sky title, right with Northern Arizona.
"It's a tough stretch," Payne said. "I think our team had an opportunity to step up and bounce back or they could have gone the other way. ... It was tough. ... It's just unfortunate playing back-to-back teams if you're not healthy. It's really tough."
First in a while
For the first time since Jan. 19, 2006, the Northern Arizona men's and women's basketball teams knocked off Montana on the same day. The men made a longshot comeback against Montana after closing on a 12-0 run to win in Missoula, Montana.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.