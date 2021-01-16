Nakai, Schenck combine for 50 as NAU snaps 4-game skid with win over Montana

For Nakai, she said the chemistry the two have is so good because the two play similar styles. They both are ball-dominant guards who are able to play off ball. Both like pushing the pace, and both can bother opposing ball handlers with frustrating defense when locked in.

Nakai went 6 of 9 from behind the arc while Schenck hit 2 of 4, doing most of her damage off clean cuts and leak outs off of Montana’s 17 turnovers.

"Honestly I think I just got out of my head today," Nakai said. "I kinda just went out there and did my thing, shot the ball and I was feeling it. ... Coach told me to stop being passive. ... If I had an open shot I just took it, didn't think too much on it. If I had an open lane I took it."

Nakai leads the Big Sky in per-game scoring at 18.3 points entering the day and will still lead the conference in scoring once the other games are done.

"We need her looking for her shot," Payne said. "Obviously she was on fire from 3 today, but she also a really good mid-range (shooter) and getting to the bucket. I just wanted her to make sure that she was taking a look at all of her options offensively and I needed her to be a little bit more aggressive.

"There are times that it's JJ time. She has the ability to take over a game."