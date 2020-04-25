NABI cancellation means more to Native American community than just no hoops

“I’ve been to NABI the past nine years and I’ve noticed the kids really enjoy it because they get to play with different natives from across the nation and as far as New Zealand,” Jodie said. “They get exposed to different playing styles and levels and these kids take this back to their own schools and it translates. It makes them better.”

When tribes from all over the country and the world come together, basketball isn’t the only thing that connects them. The tournament provides an opportunity for kids to meet others that may live in similar circumstances. It’s an opportunity to connect and learn about various cultures and as Begay put it, “come together as a Native American community.”

“I know a lot of the teams will meet at the host hotels and have little activities going on,” said Rainy Crisp, a former Sun Devils player and coach of NABI teams from 2009 to 2012. “That’s where a lot of the bonding happens. That’s where you meet new people. That’s where your friendships build, you know, over the summer and we’re missing a lot of that.”

West said that many of the kids go to college but don’t finish due to a feeling of isolation, that no one can relate to them.

His hope with the NABI is that players will both connect and keep in touch with each other, therefore creating a wider group of people in their lives with whom they can talk about those feelings. The NABI foundation’s mission statement says: “Create, encourage and support Native American youth now and through their journey as they discover who they are.”

