My title day: A first-person recollection of helping Northern Arizona win another cross country championship

My eyes opened hoping that it would be as close to the 6 a.m. shakeout time as possible. It was only 3 o’clock in the morning. There was no way I was going to be able to go back to sleep on the morning of the national championships.

Five hours was more than enough to be rested up to run.

When 6 a.m. hit, my teammates and I went to the lobby to do a 10-minute slow jog to start moving the body and feel a little more awake and alert when it came to race time. Our team likes to keep things loose and fun even in the approaching hours to the one race that matters most all season.

We brought a football down to toss during the shakeout and we were making jokes. We probably looked like a bunch of idiots when the other teams saw us, but breaking the tension by enjoying friends’ company is all calculated for the best race performance.

We had breakfast together like we always do before the race. We then went back to our rooms to get ready to leave for the course.

This is when the nerves start to hit me. But, I have done this so many times that I can bring myself back to the present moment and focus on the task at hand.

When we drove to the course, I was really excited to race. I saw the thousands of fans and athletes at the course ready for the big day. The special thing about that in my mind is that it doesn’t bother me. I treat the George Kyte Classic just like the Olympic final. The process is the same, only the environment around me changes.

Our team switches gears 70 minutes out from the race. We become competitive and hyper-focused on our job with the start of our rope stretching routine and the song In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins. This is our nonverbal communication to each other that we have each other’s backs and we refuse to let our friends down.

We then start a 2- to 3-mile warmup around 60 minutes out from the race. I like to do my third mile of the warm up a little faster — around 5:30 mile pace just to get all my muscles and respiratory system fully activated.

At the conclusion of the rope stretching and running we do a bunch of mobility exercises and sprinting drills. This helps our running stride to be efficient and ready to run fast for a long time.

We put our spikes on around 20 minutes out from the race and walk over to the start line together as a team as a symbolic way of representing what we are about to do as a team racing for each other.

The race is off.

The plan is set in place as we are executing well. Nico Young and I are getting right up to the front and not letting up the pace. We are throwing jabs and uppercuts to the rest of the NCAA and nobody can hang.

Our other runners are moving their way up like professionals. They are timing their strike perfectly.

When Nico and I crossed the finish line in second and third place in the national race, we knew we had something special coming our way. We turned around and saw Santiago Gomez-Prosser, Brodey Hasty and George Kusche storming down the finishing straight.

We knew we had shocked the world. Nobody believed in us but us. We believed when nobody else did. We bet on ourselves and the program of NAU and it worked.

We are six-time NCAA champions.

We had a special moment after the race in a huddle. We were looking each other in the eyes and we knew. We did not need to say many words, but we knew what we just did and how much we cared about each other. Only we know what we had to go through, and that was good enough for the Lumberjacks.