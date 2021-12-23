Mr. FlagCoco a staple of local high school sports

For Flagstaff native Russell Woods, the FlagCoco website and social media platforms combine three things he loves -- history, being a stat geek and his hometown.

This year marks the 10th anniversary since Woods created the website that highlights Flagstaff's crosstown rivalry between the Flagstaff High School Eagles and the Coconino High School Panthers. And it all started in 2011, when Woods’ curiosity led him to research which football team led the all-time series.

Woods comes from a multi-generational Flagstaff family and has dedicated hundreds of hours combing through countless Arizona Daily Sun articles in the Arizona State library archives.

“Flagstaff has changed a lot; this rivalry is one of the few things that remains from when I was a kid,” he said.

Woods graduated from Coconino in 1987 and participated on the wrestling, basketball and football teams. Since then, he enlisted in the Navy, earned a degree in history, moved to Phoenix and married his wife, Debby.

He has many fond memories of competing in the crosstown rivalry and playing in front of electric crowds. These were the moments that he wanted to promote and preserve for future generations of athletes.

Even though he’s a Coconino alumnus, Woods says he’s unbiased and simply wants to promote what he considers the best rivalry in the state through the FlagCoco.com website and the FlagCoco Facebook and Twitter pages.

Woods also handles the selections and plaques for the New Cromer Awards, which go to the top players in the annual crosstown rivalry football game between the Panthers and the Eagles, and the annual FlagCoco Spirit Awards, which honor a senior male and female athlete from each school.

“I think it's important to recognize the guys in Flagstaff that have been doing all the right things,” said Coconino football coach Mike Lapsley, “and obviously those awards relate to the success that they've had not just in this game but over the course of the season as well.”

Flagstaff athletic director Jeannine Brandel also recognizes Woods at games, both in the city and down in the Phoenix region, where Woods has resided for the past two decades.

“He's always front and center as far as making sure the kids know he is excited for them and supports them,” Brandel said.

Woods started handing out the New Cromer Awards in 2013. This award was created in 1971 to honor the most outstanding football players from Flagstaff and Coconino in the rivalry game.

Woods tallies nominations submitted online during the second half of the game and then presents awards to the winners after the contest.

“I come up with three finalists, I race down to the field and contact athletic directors from both teams and they give their final approval,” he said. “By the time the final gun goes off and players are shaking hands, we already have winners announced, and we're already putting plaques in their hands.”

Flagstaff alumnus Luis Jaramillo received a New Cromer Award for his performance in the 2020 rivalry game.

“It definitely meant a lot knowing I was recognized by many and not just my team accolades,” said Jaramillo, who now plays at the college level for New Mexico Highlands.

After all these years of giving out his awards, Woods is still amazed that people recognize him and thank him for what he’s doing.

Amazingly, Woods has been doing all this while in his off time from his U.S. Postal Service job. Aside from his passion for the FlagCoco website and social platforms, he loves hiking and taking his grandson out to games.

“I have a great job, family and a grandson, but FlagCoco is mine,” Woods said. “It’s away from work and family, and it gives me something to do and to escape to.”

A decade into FlagCoco, Woods says he has bigger dreams for the future. He hopes to one day create a nonprofit to make scholarships and even host exhibition games. But for now, everything comes out of his own pocket, and he’s happy to do it in order to promote local athletes.

