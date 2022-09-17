Moseng sisters play important roles with respective volleyball teams

Volleyball runs deep in the Moseng family, and Northland Prep senior Bella and Flagstaff High School sophomore Macie have planted themselves as major players in the 2022 fall varsity season.

Both Moseng sisters describe themselves as “really competitive.”

Though at different schools in different conferences, their chances to play with or against each other have come rarely.

The sisters, as well as the rest of the family, talk about volleyball on a regular basis. That conversation has translated into trash talk in the few scrimmages they’ve had in the offseason for their respective club teams. But since they don’t face each other in real matches with stakes, the fire comes out in other ways.

“We definitely are competitive in volleyball, but we’re also just competitive in everything else like board games with the family or first to run to the car when we’re going somewhere. It feels like it’s all the time,” Bella said.

There is, thus, little chance to figure out who is the better of the two. Part of that is because they play such different positions and roles with their squads. Macie is a setter for the Eagles, focusing mostly on assisting the team’s hitters in putting the ball down for points. Bella is a middle blocker, who also leads the Spartans in kills (71).

“We’re competitive, so I always think I’m better. But we play different things. So she’s probably better at her position and I’m probably better at mine,” Macie said.

They also have a younger sister, Harleigh, in middle school that Bella said might turn out to be the best high school player when it’s her turn.

Despite different skills, they play similar roles on their respective teams.

Bella is a senior leader for the Spartans, who Spartans coach Corie Murphy credits for making her transition to coach the team in 2020 much easier.

“I’ve relied on her since I got here. She’s been the kid that has always pulled the girls together, but now I see her also pushing her teammates to get better -- which I think is the mark of a great athlete,” Murphy said.

While at NPA I made a stop at volleyball practice. The Spartans are preparing for their home match against Kingman Academy tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NzXFUpbTpz — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 15, 2022

“I think I’ve had some great older players in front of me, and then I tried to take their example and be that for the younger players now that everyone can depend on on the court, but also off of it,” Bella added.

Skill-wise, Murphy said Bella, one of her senior captains, is irreplaceable.

“Bella never comes out of the game. She passes for us, plays defense for us, really does everything. I need her on the court all the time. When she’s in the back row and we can’t get a kill, we’ll even go to her to get one,” Murphy said.

Similarly, Macie is a leader on the court, but she is still making her presence known vocally. She came in as a starter and heavy contributor in her freshman season on the Eagles varsity squad in the fall of 2021. With several senior leaders -- all-time great Gracelyn Nez among them -- she simply came in to play hard but was not required to assert herself.

Now on a younger Eagles squad, Macie is one of the veterans. Part of her growing up quickly was due to her experience playing on the Flagstaff beach volleyball team that reached the Division II state championship match in the spring. She and partner Haylee Gilleland also played in the individual pairs tournament.

Eagles coach Beth Haglin complimented Macie’s improvement.

“She continues to grow every match. Before tonight’s match we talked about leadership and how she’s a natural leader from position alone,” Haglin said after a 3-0 home victory over Lee Williams on Tuesday, “but she also knows the game really well and she leads by example, so she needs to embrace that role.”

Final point of the match, as Flagstaff volleyball defeats Lee Williams 25-9, 25-23, 25-14 pic.twitter.com/thhNiIwCL8 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 14, 2022

“I think I’m definitely becoming more of that. Our team is pretty young this year, and it’s not necessarily my job to do it, but I’ve been on the team and it’s fun to do that,” Macie added.

Both the 4A Eagles and 2A Spartans are battling early in the season to earn winning seasons and playoff berths in their respective conferences, with the Moseng sisters playing important parts in those journeys.

For now, they are working individually to improve their games and lead their squads. They each get the chance to cheer the other on when one isn’t playing. So the rivalry has to be on hold for a bit.

If they have it their way, though, before their respective high school seasons are done, maybe they’ll get one more chance to compete.

“I hope maybe the coaches put us together sometime, because that would be fun,” Macie said.