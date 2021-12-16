Moran sisters play important role for Lumberjacks basketball

If they didn’t have vastly different hair, and of course different numbers on the floor, it might be difficult to tell Northern Arizona basketball players and sisters Olivia and Nyah Moran apart.

So it’s not surprising the twins -- still freshmen on the Lumberjacks even in their second year due to COVID-19 changing eligibility rules -- have been inseparable since they were little. Both have established important roles as players for Northern Arizona this year.

The two played sports all throughout childhood, before truly focusing on basketball when they were in King High School in Riverside, California. So, when they realized they both had potential to play Division I basketball, they figured they could do so together.

“When we were getting recruited we both kind of talked about playing together in college, and we told schools that we were a package deal basically,” Olivia said.

“NAU was one of the schools that showed a lot of interest in both of us, and we knew that we wanted to play together, which was nice,” added Nyah.

While there were offers for either Nyah or Olivia to go to one school or another, especially as recruiting for the class of 2020 was difficult during the start of the pandemic, they held firm to the idea of being teammates.

Enter Northern Arizona and coach Loree Payne, who saw the chance to go 2 for 1.

“I think that was a huge advantage for us. We had two scholarships available and some schools didn’t have that option. They filled needs we wanted in that class, and they’re both such good kids. They’re pretty amazing individuals, and together they’re awesome,” Payne said.

The pair’s bond goes far beyond basketball. Growing up in a big family with several brothers and sisters, both Olivia and Nyah say they are “family-oriented.” That connection is even stronger between the two that had virtually the same life experiences at the same time.

They always encouraged each other, but there was a lot of competitiveness growing up as well. Both recalled times when they played one-on-one basketball and nearly got into fights. That extended to school, too.

“They didn’t want to have us both in the same class in elementary school because they thought we’d fight and compete over everything, so they split us up,” Olivia said, chuckling.

But that competition was usually a way to make the other improve, whether at basketball or whatever else they were vying for. That still happens to this day, and the sisters say it’s part of the reason they’ve gotten to this point.

“We go at each other super hard, because we want both of us to be better,” Nyah said.

Now in their second season, both have been impactful pieces for the Lumberjacks. Their court time often depends on the flow of the game. Neither has sulked when they don’t have as much chance to play, though.

“For the last two years they’ve kind of gone on and off in the depth chart. Right now, obviously, Nyah’s coming in first off the bench, and there’s no doubt that if Olivia gets in she can do some really great things. Right now we’re just really deep at the guard spot, and I think it continues to motivate her to work hard to show us why she should move up the depth chart,” Payne said.

What is consistent, however, is the spirit they have during games and practices. Often the two players are the first jumping off the bench when a teammate hits a big shot, or slapping hands when one of them is on the court. Even sometimes one subs for the other, and they are quick to offer encouragement, rather than get upset.

The sisterly bond the two share has extended to the rest of the players on the Lumberjacks roster.

“They are kind of the energy,” Payne said. “When they’re on the bench they’re uplifting the team with a lot of spunk, a lot of swag and ever since they stepped on the court it’s been that way.”

The Lumberjacks are set to face off with defending NCAA runner-up Arizona on Friday in the Walkup Skydome.

