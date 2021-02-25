Moran sets new career high with 21 points, NAU gets by Southern Utah in final home game of regular season

With JJ Nakai sitting out due to an injury and Khiarica Rasheed struggling to get much rolling, the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team needed someone to step up.
A freshman who came into the day averaging 2.5 points per game was the difference late for the Lumberjacks.
First-year guard Olivia Moran shattered her previous career best of nine points with a 21-point day, scoring nine in the fourth quarter to keep Southern Utah from cutting into a double-digit lead and help cement a 67-56 win over the visiting Thunderbirds Thursday night at the Rolle Activity Center.
The Lumberjacks took their third win in a row and improved to 12-11 and 10-9 in the Big Sky Conference with just one more game left in the regular season. Southern Utah fell to 9-7 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.
Moran scored seven points in a row in the fourth, putting the Lumberjacks up 60-49 after the Thunderbirds got the game down to 54-46 with around seven minutes left. She hit a foul shot off a clean drive, then made a 3-pointer a minute and a half later off a cross-court feed by teammate Regan Schenck. Another minute or so after that, Moran drilled another corner 3 to cap off her strong and clutch day.
"I thought we faced a lot of adversity tonight," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "Obviously finding out not that far from game time that JJ wasn't going to be able to go, we really just tried to adjust and figure out who was going to make up the scoring and the minutes."
Moran has been a common player in the rotation and has earned praise a few times from Payne. But she hasn’t done anything like Thursday, hitting shots with confidence and playing big minutes.
"It feels pretty good," Moran said. "I know I wasn't getting a lot of minutes, so it feels good to get in there and make a big impact."
Moran wasn’t the only guard to have an impressive outing against Southern Utah. Schenck went for 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Miki’ala Maio scored 20 -- 16 in the first half as she looked like the one to have a massive night before she was held in check in the fourth quarter.
The Big Sky standings are a bit of a mess right now, especially with two of the top teams Idaho and Montana State not playing after a COVID-19 issues at Idaho. With no games next week, the Lumberjacks get a chance to rest up and get healthy prior to the tournament.
Tale of two halves
Northern Arizona shot a solid 52.9% in the first half, but ended the game at 38.7% from the field. Neither team shot well in the third or fourth quarters, leading to some ugly play.
Northern Arizona hit just two shots in the third and was outscored 13-6 in the low-scoring quarter.
"I'm looking back at that third quarter, and we just settled," Payne said. "I think for us, we are an up-tempo transition team, and we need to start recognizing that we aren't hitting, we can't shoot contested 3s as the first shot in transition. ... We have to figure out how to be a little more consistent across the board scoring."
Home sweet home
The Lumberjacks finish the 2020-21 home schedule with seven wins in a row and a 9-2 record in the Rolle Activity Center. The road wasn’t so kind as the Lumberjacks are 3-9 away from Flagstaff so far.
Up next
Southern Utah hosts Northern Arizona in Cedar City, Utah, Saturday at 2 p.m. It is the Lumberjacks' regular-season finale before getting a week off prior to the Big Sky tournament.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.