Moran sets new career high with 21 points, NAU gets by Southern Utah in final home game of regular season

Moran has been a common player in the rotation and has earned praise a few times from Payne. But she hasn’t done anything like Thursday, hitting shots with confidence and playing big minutes.

"It feels pretty good," Moran said. "I know I wasn't getting a lot of minutes, so it feels good to get in there and make a big impact."

Moran wasn’t the only guard to have an impressive outing against Southern Utah. Schenck went for 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Miki’ala Maio scored 20 -- 16 in the first half as she looked like the one to have a massive night before she was held in check in the fourth quarter.

The Big Sky standings are a bit of a mess right now, especially with two of the top teams Idaho and Montana State not playing after a COVID-19 issues at Idaho. With no games next week, the Lumberjacks get a chance to rest up and get healthy prior to the tournament.

Tale of two halves

Northern Arizona shot a solid 52.9% in the first half, but ended the game at 38.7% from the field. Neither team shot well in the third or fourth quarters, leading to some ugly play.

Northern Arizona hit just two shots in the third and was outscored 13-6 in the low-scoring quarter.