Montana, Montana State, Portland State announce football teams will back out of Big Sky spring season

It is unclear how the Big Sky will reshape the schedule. It said in a Friday press release it will still hold to the six-game conference-only slate, just with nine teams.

Montana, Montana State and Portland State might "potentially" work to play up to two nonconference games, but it is unclear if the schools will go that route.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is paramount,” Leon Costello, Montana State athletic director, said in a press release. “The timeline for our football student-athletes to be physically prepared for the current conference schedule can’t be guaranteed given our climate and related circumstances. By altering our spring season, we will be able to focus on their physical training during the appropriate conditions and proper recovery for the fall season.”

Some have speculated the Montana schools opted out partly due to the lack of indoor football facilities, leaving the teams unable to avoid the frigid and windy Montana winters.

Bozeman Daily Chronicle sports reporter Paul Schwedelson confirmed in an interview with Montana State head coach Jeff Choate that the lack of an indoor facility for the Bozeman-based Bobcats was a factor.