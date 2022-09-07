Mike Marlow reflects on five seasons as Lumberjacks athletic director

Northern Arizona's vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Mike Marlow, is entering his fifth season at the position. Since being hired in December of 2017, he has overseen the Lumberjacks becoming a power in the Big Sky Conference.

Northern Arizona has won the past two Big Sky Presidents’ Cup awards, given to the conference’s top university for its student-athletes’ overall success in competition and in school.

Marlow won FCS Athletic Director of the Year in the past season, but he takes more pride in the Lumberjacks’ success as a whole. Winning the cup in consecutive years, especially in the 2020-21 season with the COVID-19 pandemic turning nearly everything awry, is one thing Marlow and the Lumberjacks feel has been outstanding.

“I don’t think there’s any question I’m most proud of the way our coaches and staff, and the student-athletes, persevered through the pandemic. That start, stop, rescheduling, everything that took place, and then to bounce back, win a Presidents’ Cup that year -- which means they performed as well as they could athletically and academically -- was outstanding,” Marlow said.

“And then right there is that so many donors, alumni, former athletes, have supported the program,” he added.

The university opened the new Student-Athlete High Performance Center in the past year, offering facilities for every sport to use. Northern Arizona is still looking for about $1 million from donors in the next year, but has raised enough funds to open the building. Marlow said he estimates he has given tours of the center at least 100 times, as people from all over Flagstaff and across the West Coast have wanted to see it.

What’s more important, Marlow believes, than having a flashy building is what it does for the recruiting and well-being of the athletes representing the school.

“We have the foundation set now to be highly competitive, championship-caliber in every sport. But there had to be some infrastructure put in. Those facilities make a big difference,” he said.

The goal now is to continue to raise funds and find new ways to give the teams an edge in competition and in the community.

The attitude, Marlow says, of the Lumberjacks as a whole is great. There are many student-athletes who cheer for other teams at home games, helping to create a culture that he said does not exist at every school.

There are far-reaching ideas of such things as a multipurpose center for both athletics and community events, as part of even more expansion for the Lumberjacks. Immediately, Marlow wants to stay ahead however possible.

He said he hopes to be around for years to come, and to overlook even more greatness for the Lumberjacks.

“In my experience, programs need to get to the point where, philosophically, they find additional ways to reinvest in their success. We are at that point,” he said. “We’re well underway of kind of imagining the next five years.”