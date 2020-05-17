Mike Marlow: NAU Athletics to 'tighten our belts' amid uncertain landscape

Most notably for Northern Arizona, the 2021 Indoor Track and Field Conference Championships will not make its way to Flagstaff as originally planned. Instead, it will stay in Pocatello, Idaho, at Idaho State for a second straight year.

Of the proposals voted on by the conference, that was not one Marlow was in favor of.

"I did not vote for that one, and I’d sum it up this way: a lot of necessary decisions were made," Marlow said of the schedule changes. "It’s not lost on us as a league or an administrative group that it does impact the experience of our student-athletes in this very strange environment we are in right now.”

Marlow gave some extra context to some of the changes, namely the removal of the women's soccer conference tournament and the volleyball season being reduced from 18 to 16 matches, along with its tournament dropping down to just four teams.

Those decisions were made with the majority of the sports' coaches and athletes in favor, as Marlow said the conference worked to find a solution that worked well for all parties.

Football continues to be a work in progress, Marlow said. As of now, the Big Sky is allowing individual schools to decide when it is safest to return to practice.