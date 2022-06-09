Middle-inning surge downs Flagstaff as Havasu ballclub mounts comeback

The Flagstaff Star Chasers blew another major lead Wednesday, falling 11-9 to the Havasu Heat in their second game of Northern Arizona League play at Coconino High School.

Up 7-0 after the first three innings of a shortened, seven-inning game, the wheels fell off as Havasu steadily climbed back and took its own lead that it would never surrender. Flagstaff had to use several pitchers and made a few too many errors with a new roster to get out of defensive innings before too much damage could be taken.

“I think we’re still hitting well, but defensively we’re not there yet, as well as not quite there yet on the mound,” manager Dave Deutschman said. "We’re being very reserved with pitch-count numbers because the guys are new to us and we’re prioritizing health over everything else, but we’ve also got some plays that we really need to make."

In the top of the fourth inning, the Heat scored five runs on a slew of walks, errors and a few solid hits. They scored four more in the top of the sixth inning to take an 11-7 lead, as Flagstaff’s relievers could not put together the final pitches necessary to end the frames.

Flagstaff had a chance to extend the contest in the bottom of the final inning. Outfielder Bula White hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 11-9. Flagstaff got runners on first and second with two outs, but could not get the last hit necessary to bring the tying runs home.

The late effort, despite not being enough to rally for the victory, was promising.

“I think it’s good momentum going into the next game. As far as finishing in a positive way, though not the result we wanted, it does help for future ones,” Deutschman said.

The skipper added that there are still many things to improve upon, but was not significantly put off by the performance. Many of the pitchers, he said, were seeing live batters for the first time since their respective collegiate seasons.

“It’s a little bit different to be back pitching outside of a bullpen, and so there’s some nerves to work through,” he said.

Flagstaff's bat were hot to start the game. Infielder Bubba Akana led the way, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. JJ Walters added a pair of singles and an RBI, going 2 for 3 from the eighth spot in the lineup.

The Star Chasers scored two runs in the first inning, including the opening run by Taylor Gill via a sacrifice fly by Roberto Garza-Nunez. Gill scored a run on a swing by Garza-Nunez in both of the team’s two opening games. The Star Chasers scored five more combined runs in the next two frames.

Havasu’s pitching improved, and Flagstaff went scoreless in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Flagstaff will host the first contest of a three-game series against Payson Friday at Coconino High School.

