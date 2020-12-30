Mia Hall breaks out as a sophomore, named Daily Sun girls cross country athlete of the year

This past season was also a slight change for Mia, who got one season to run with her sister Hana in 2019. Instead of being part of the sister act at Flagstaff -- Hana placed first and Mia third at the 2019 state title meet -- Mia got her chance to lead the Eagles' flock at races.

"It was sort of weird running by myself," Hall said. "When Hana was around, I was always trying to keep up with her. ... It was different because when I'm out there by myself, I have to pace myself to find the right pace and keep a pace going. That was something that I was ready for. I had to kind of learn that the long way with each race I did."

Mia's time at the D-II title race would have placed her third among the D-I runners -- a junior and a sophomore from Desert Vista taking second and first. Mia's first-place mark at the D-II level was ahead of two freshmen in second and third along with a sophomore in fourth.

"There is a lot of young talent in our state right now, so that is both exciting and helpful to push her," Painter said, noting that Mia isn't the only youthful star leading their team in Arizona. "What she already accomplished is amazing and I am so proud of her."

For the season, which was obviously altered and had some hiccups due to COVID-19, Mia had four first-place finishes along with third-place and fifth-place marks. The year prior, in 2019 as a freshman, Mia recorded seven top-three finishes and two first-place finishes.

