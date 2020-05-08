Mental well-being is a priority for NHL, Coyotes as season remains on hold

“I’m just trying to find as many things as I can do to take my mind off of what’s going on and pass the time,” Schmaltz said.

Players also have to prepare themselves mentally if the season were to be canceled.

“I’m just taking it day-by-day,” Keller said. “Everyone knows what’s best to do, and if that does happen, it would obviously suck. Health is the main thing right now. It’s almost like an offseason at this point.”

The players find themselves in uncharted territory. The unprecedented postponement gives them more time to reflect on their careers.

“I mean, none of us have really been through something like this, it’s pretty wild,” Schmaltz said. “We’re thankful for everyone putting their safety on the line to make sure we’re doing alright. When this is all over, we’ll look back at it and be thankful for where we are and the game we get to play in front of the fans that support us every night.”

While the league is assessing possible solutions to the current season, Coyotes players are constantly communicating with each other updates from the league and players’ association. At this point, the players are left with many “question marks” about how it will unfold.