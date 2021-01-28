Men's basketball series between NAU, N. Colorado delayed

The first game of the series between the Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado men's basketball teams has been shifted to Friday.
Instead of today at 6 p.m., the game was moved to Friday at 6 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center, forcing the Saturday game in Greeley, Colorado, to be pushed to Sunday at noon to accommodate travel and testing.
The change was made due to "COVID-19 testing protocols and precautionary measures within the Northern Arizona men’s basketball program," a press release from the Northern Arizona program stated.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arizona Daily Sun about the game's initial cancellation Thursday morning and about two hours later, the Lumberjacks confirmed the news through a tweet just before 1 p.m.
The series was one of many Big Sky Conference contests that was altered this week. Southern Utah and Idaho State had to cancel their series because of multiple positive COVID-19 results at Southern Utah, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State moved their series to Sunday and Monday due to a positive result at Eastern Washington, Montana and Montana State had to cancel due to positives at Montana, and Portland State had to cancel a nonconference game due to weather issues.
The only Big Sky men's hoops series that was left unaltered is the one between Weber State and Idaho.
The Big Sky has a policy stating that games aren't supposed to be rescheduled, but teams have done so multiple times, leaving more questions about the actual policy the conference has claimed to have.
The Northern Arizona women's basketball team is still scheduled to play Northern Colorado as scheduled today and Saturday.
