Men's basketball series between NAU, N. Colorado delayed

The first game of the series between the Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado men's basketball teams has been shifted to Friday.

Instead of today at 6 p.m., the game was moved to Friday at 6 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center, forcing the Saturday game in Greeley, Colorado, to be pushed to Sunday at noon to accommodate travel and testing.

The change was made due to "COVID-19 testing protocols and precautionary measures within the Northern Arizona men’s basketball program," a press release from the Northern Arizona program stated.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arizona Daily Sun about the game's initial cancellation Thursday morning and about two hours later, the Lumberjacks confirmed the news through a tweet just before 1 p.m.