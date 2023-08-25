Northern Arizona men's basketball and head coach Shane Burcar officially announced the addition of 6-foot-11 forward Tichyque Musaka to the 2023-24 roster.

Musaka is joining the Lumberjacks all the way from Durham, North Carolina. The newcomer is a graduate of Valley Christian High School.

"We are excited to add Tichyque to our team. My staff did such a good job of being patient and recruiting a player that fits our type of play and style of NAU basketball," Burcar said. "He is coming to win on and off the court."

Musaka was named the defensive player of the year and was named a multi-AAU Tournamernt MVP in his youth playing days. He has played for Nike EYBL Bradley Beal Elite, Nike EYBL Mokan, Nike EYBL Boo Williams and West Coast Elite.

The forward came to the United States at the age of 13, traveling alone on his first flight in pursuit of a basketball career all the way from Kinshasa, Congo.

Choosing Northern Arizona came down to a few things for Musaka, including the coaching staff, the style of offense and all Flagstaff has to offer as a city.

"Tichyque will be a rim protector for us, and being around our older guys will only help his growth as an all-around player," Burcar said. "He is a young man who is built on high character and toughness, he will fit right in with our culture the day he steps on campus."

Cross country

The teams were each unanimously voted as the preseason favorites in the Big Sky coaches poll released Thursday.

Both squads are defending Big Sky champions and each are coming off strong performances at the NCAA championship meet a year ago. The men earned their sixth national championship last season and return four All-Americans from the championship team. The women saw one of the most successful years in program history last season, with a sixth-place finish at the national meet.

The men have a total of 31 Big Sky Conference titles and will be looking to earn their third consecutive this season.

The women will return Elise Stearns, who had a breakout season last year. She finished first at the conference meet, second at the Mountain Regionals and fourth at the NCAA meet. The women's program has earned 24 total Big Sky titles and will be looking to claim their fifth consecutive championship this fall.

Close A group of students cross the street in front of Cline Library Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus, one of many large groups of students getting oriented with school in preparation for the 2023-2024 academic year. Thursday marked the beginning of the move-in weekend. Kelly Harris (left) and Sean Harris (middle) help Dylan Elsasser move into his freshman dorm room Thursday afternoon at Northern Arizona University as Elsasser prepares to begin his first year of college. Evan and Robert Blanton push a cart full of dorm room necessities across South Knoles Drive Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus during the move-in period, assisting their sister and daughter as she moves into her freshman lodgings. Andy Hornburg throws Frisbee with a friend at one of NAU's quads Thursday afternoon during the move-in period for the upcoming school year. NAU's campus welcomes students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move back into dorms and prepare to begin the 2023-2024 academic year. A group of friends play a game of volleyball Thursday afternoon at one of NAU's courts during move-in weekend. One parent's vehicle parked in the Knoles parking garage at NAU boasts a message alluding to tuition pricing Thursday afternoon as move-in week continues on campus, making a play on the trend of bachelorette parties and road-trippers advertising their digital cash apps for assistance. The Northern Arizona University campus is packed with students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move into dorms and prepare to begin the academic year. Roads on NAU's campus are congested with traffic Thursday afternoon as students and their families arrive to move students into dorms. Gallery: College students flock to Flagstaff for move-in week Colleges students are flocking to Flagstaff during move-in week. A group of students cross the street in front of Cline Library Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus, one of many large groups of students getting oriented with school in preparation for the 2023-2024 academic year. Thursday marked the beginning of the move-in weekend. Kelly Harris (left) and Sean Harris (middle) help Dylan Elsasser move into his freshman dorm room Thursday afternoon at Northern Arizona University as Elsasser prepares to begin his first year of college. Evan and Robert Blanton push a cart full of dorm room necessities across South Knoles Drive Thursday afternoon on the Northern Arizona University campus during the move-in period, assisting their sister and daughter as she moves into her freshman lodgings. Andy Hornburg throws Frisbee with a friend at one of NAU's quads Thursday afternoon during the move-in period for the upcoming school year. NAU's campus welcomes students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move back into dorms and prepare to begin the 2023-2024 academic year. A group of friends play a game of volleyball Thursday afternoon at one of NAU's courts during move-in weekend. One parent's vehicle parked in the Knoles parking garage at NAU boasts a message alluding to tuition pricing Thursday afternoon as move-in week continues on campus, making a play on the trend of bachelorette parties and road-trippers advertising their digital cash apps for assistance. The Northern Arizona University campus is packed with students and their parents Thursday afternoon as students move into dorms and prepare to begin the academic year. Roads on NAU's campus are congested with traffic Thursday afternoon as students and their families arrive to move students into dorms.