Men's basketball falls in close game at Portland State

For a second straight game, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team fell short by a single possession, suffering a 68-67 road loss to Portland State on Thursday. The Lumberjacks’ record dropped to 9-17 overall and 5-10 in the Big Sky, while the Vikings improved to 9-15 and 7-9.

The Lumberjacks committed 24 to the Vikings’ 12. As a result, Portland State notched a 25-9 advantage on points off turnovers.

“What jumps out is the 24 turnovers,” said coach Shane Burcar. “We had 16 turnovers in the first half, eight in the second half and that is hard to win any game. They are one of the best teams in the league in forcing turnovers, but I didn’t think we played with poise in the first half and in the second half we had some bad turnovers. That is what is hurting us.”

Northern Arizona shot 45.5% from the field -- its highest field goal percentage in seven games. The Lumberjacks made 10 3-pointers to just three by the Vikings and dominated the glass, outrebounding Portland State, 41-23. Thirteen of Northern Arizona’s 41 boards were on the offensive end -- six by redshirt freshman Carson Towt -- and helped Northern Arizona hold a 16-4 edge in second-chance points.

“We need to regroup from this to lose this game by one,” Burcar said. “We had chances to win the game as poorly as we played. We had a couple of wide-open shots and unfortunately they didn’t fall.”

Northern Arizona nearly overcame a deficit as large as 13 and a 10-point deficit, 60-50, with 4:16 remaining to steal the victory away from Portland State. Redshirt junior Nik Mains tied the game at 64-64 with a 3 with just under two minutes to play, but Portland State’s Khalid Thomas snapped the tie with a layup on the next possession. After an empty Northern Arizona possession, Portland State hit two free throws to make it a 68-64 game.

Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon connected on a trey with 0.7 seconds left, but that proved to be the final margin.

The first half was a messy 20 minutes for Northern Arizona, ultimately leading to a hole that the Lumberjacks could not dig out of it. Sixteen turnovers led directly to 22 Portland State points, but visitors still found themselves down just 34-25 at the break following consecutive baskets by Mains and Towt prior to the half.

The Vikings scored the first six points of the game and led through the entirety of the first half. Portland State’s lead stood at 13-4 seven minutes into the game before sophomore Jalen Cone drilled a 3 to bring Northern Arizona within 15-14 three minutes later.

Northern Arizona surged out of the second half gates, with Cone, who scored 14 of his team-high 19 points after halftime, slicing the Portland State lead to 40-38 with a 3 just four minutes into the period.

Following a putback by Towt, which made it a 53-50 game with 7:16 remaining, the Vikings went on a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to reopen a double-digit advantage. However, the Lumberjacks had one more run in them sparked by a three-point play by redshirt junior Jay Green.

Cone then erupted for seven points on consecutive possessions and brought Northern Arizona within 62-61 with 2:54 left.

Cone drilled 5 of 10 from long range in a performance that moved him into a couple of Northern Arizona top 10 single-season lists. With his 19 points, Cone’s season total sits at 503, tying him at the moment with Ryan McDade (2002-03) for ninth-most points in season. Meanwhile, his five 3s upped his total to 83, tying him for seventh in a season with Ross Land (1998-99).

Cone was one of four Lumberjacks in double-figure scoring followed by Haymon (13), Green (11) and Mains (10). Green’s 11 points marked a season high, as he also finished with an all-around line of four rebounds, three assists and two steals in a season-high 27 minutes off the bench.

Towt finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Haymon and Mains both pulled down eight boards, with it being a career-high for the former as part of Northern Arizona’s best rebounding margin (+18) this season versus a Division I opponent.

Northern Arizona will open its final homestand on Monday in the Walkup Skydome versus Southern Utah at 6 p.m. The game will begin a three-game homestand over the next week, also featuring games versus Idaho State next Thursday at 6 p.m. and Weber State next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0