Memories of NAU’s first women’s cross-country team

For the first three meets, we didn’t have uniforms. We raced in whatever we owned to run in. There was no such thing as a sports bra; we ran in the same bras we wore to class. NAU did buy us all baby-blue New Balance running shoes from Tissaw’s sporting goods.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I hated running the 5K. It felt like a three-mile sprint. But I made the team, as the No. 5 runner.

We traveled to an invitational in San Diego. The field was crowded. Early in the race, I ran between parking meters and parked cars along the street next to Balboa Park, trying to find space to run in the crowd.

Then, running back to campus after a session of repeats, I fell and sprained my ankle badly. One of my teammates went to the dining hall for ice, and someone gave me a ride back to the Skydome.

I was taken straight to the trainers’ area and instructed to put my ankle into the cold whirlpool. The cold hurt so bad, I thought I was going to get sick.

I was sentenced to sessions with the training staff two times a day, to include the torture of the cold whirlpool. Once, while an injured basketball player was also using the whirlpool, his coach smacked me on the butt and said to his player, “If you have to sit in here, at least there is something good to look at.”