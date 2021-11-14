Memories of NAU’s first women’s cross-country team

In my senior year at Northern Arizona University, women’s cross country was added to the athletic program. It was 1980.
I’ll be honest: I had no expectations of making the team. I had run cross country and track at Coconino High School and done well, but never at the regional or state level. I had continued to run since, but not competitively or consistently. I was there to provide moral support.
Fifteen women came out for the team, which was coached by Ron Mann. We met at the Walkup Skydome for our afternoon training sessions. Prior to running, we stretched on the field near the weight room.
The football team warmed up nearby. One day, a football coach wandered over by us and said to no one, “Pretty big distraction over here.”
The following day, we were informed that we needed to stretch inside the tiny weight room so we would not “distract the football players.”
One of the trainers gave us a coaching session. He said we needed to lose weight. Holding up a 5-pound weight, he said it would be easier to run not carrying the extra pounds.
Seeing anyone running in Flagstaff in 1980 was unusual. We were frequently heckled while running through campus. As we ran through downtown on our way to Fort Valley or Buffalo Park, people would just stop on the sidewalk and stare.
For the first three meets, we didn’t have uniforms. We raced in whatever we owned to run in. There was no such thing as a sports bra; we ran in the same bras we wore to class. NAU did buy us all baby-blue New Balance running shoes from Tissaw’s sporting goods.
I hated running the 5K. It felt like a three-mile sprint. But I made the team, as the No. 5 runner.
We traveled to an invitational in San Diego. The field was crowded. Early in the race, I ran between parking meters and parked cars along the street next to Balboa Park, trying to find space to run in the crowd.
Then, running back to campus after a session of repeats, I fell and sprained my ankle badly. One of my teammates went to the dining hall for ice, and someone gave me a ride back to the Skydome.
I was taken straight to the trainers’ area and instructed to put my ankle into the cold whirlpool. The cold hurt so bad, I thought I was going to get sick.
I was sentenced to sessions with the training staff two times a day, to include the torture of the cold whirlpool. Once, while an injured basketball player was also using the whirlpool, his coach smacked me on the butt and said to his player, “If you have to sit in here, at least there is something good to look at.”
Watching my teammates head out for training runs without me was the hardest part. I was able to do some swim workouts in the creepy pool in the basement of the women’s gym.
Three days after my injury, I traveled to Tucson for our meet with University of Arizona. Prior to the race, I was taped. I ran a 1-mile warmup, but I was still in a lot of pain. I started the race, but it didn’t go well. I was in tears from the pain, and Coach Mann pulled me out after a mile.
My ankle was slow to heal, and I was replaced. The team did do well at Regionals, and the program would go on to do great things, winning many Regional and National championships.
The skills and commitment I learned that season have lasted a lifetime. Being a member of the very first NAU women's cross-country team gives me a special sense of pride, to have been part of the start of an amazing program and Flagstaff's running community.
Jennifer Sypher is a longtime northern Arizona runner and Flagstaff Trail Diva now living in Bend, Oregon.
