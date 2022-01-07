McKirdy Trained picks up pace in 2020 despite pandemic still causing issues

Despite the world still suffering cramps from time to time in 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McKirdy Trained continued to pick up its pace, launching a new aspect of its running business.

The business, which started as coaching outlet for runners from top athletes to those looking to take the sport a bit more seriously, launched the McKirdy Trained High Performance Team, "which is a kind of adjunct to the coaching service," according to coach and owner James McKirdy. The move to building a team of elite runners came as business sprinted forward, more talent got on board and a sponsorship from COROS was acquired.

“The work over the years started to really allow others to see what type of success they could have -- which is great," McKirdy said. "We started with one athlete at a professional level in 2018, and since then we’ve gone up quite a bit."

McKirdy said overall, there are now more than 1,000 total runners being coached through his business. Moreover, it now boasts 30 elite coaches and expects to add more as 2022 unfolds.

Notably, they've recently added two-time Olympian and 5,000-meter specialist Kim Conley to the list of coaches.

"Business has grown quite a bit," McKirdy said.

McKirdy said business continued to grow in 2020 and that 2021 strengthened the upward trend.

But did he think that 2021 would such a strong year for his endeavors -- and his world-class runners?

“Yeah, yeah, I did. For 2020 we grew a lot in our regular business,” he said.

More talent loaded McKirdy's coaching staff as things burst in 2020, and around the start of 2021, Harvey Nelson came aboard and started to lead a new pack of stud runners to McKirdy Trained.

Nelson, according to McKirdy, is ranked as one of the top Americans in history in the half marathon. A former Northern Arizona University athlete, Nelson currently lives in Flagstaff, like many who are on the McKirdy team roster.

And Futsum Zeinasellassie, who is set to compete in the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in late 2022, also joined the crew around that time.

For 2022, McKirdy said, the recently formed team has 25 athletes varying in age. Many, he added, live, work and train in Flagstaff.

Now, McKirdy acts as a coach and entrepreneur. It has its challenges, but McKirdy trusts his staff and athletes.

"I don’t need to micromanage them," McKirdy said of his coaches, who he connects with a few times a month mostly for coaching development strategies, "so that allows me to serve my own athletes as well."

The athletes have proven themselves, too, to be reliable and hard-working.

Tsegay Tuemay, who owns a PR of 2:09:07 set in 2019 and trains in Flagstaff, holds a spot on the roster. The 26-year-old also ran under 61 minutes in the half marathon. Additionally, McKirdy has picked up notable runners such as Eduardo Garcia, who is set to represent the Virgin Islands at the world championships for the half marathon. He's also planning on competing in the marathon world championships, taking on both distances for the Virgin Islands.

John Raneri, one of the first runners to help spark a push for McKirdy Trained, continued his strong career development, becoming part of the new roster. He finished 12th at the New York City Marathon in 2:15:36, two spot behind Jared Ward.

Overall, according to McKirdy, the team has five American men who are ranked in the top 20 by World Athletics in road racing. Zeinasellassie, for example, sits at second on the list for the half marathon while Raneri is fifth.

Doesn't look like there's much in 2022 that could slow down McKirdy.

