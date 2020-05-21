McKirdy Trained lines up John Raneri for charity 5K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Why let all that fitness go to waste?

McKirdy Trained is lining up coach John Raneri for a charity 5K virtual race on Friday, giving the athlete a chance to display a fitness level that was originally being developed for a Boston Marathon that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is part of Raneri's shift to a "season of speed."

Training in Flagstaff's elevation, Raneri recently ran a 4:09 mile and a 29:33 10K, a mark better than the sub-30-minute official racing PR he already owns at the distance. Since Raneri still can't take part in official competitions due to orders surrounding COVID-19, he's making sure to put his gains to good use. While only bragging rights go to the winner, a donation will make its way to a charity.

With the race set to be streamed on McKirdy Trained's Instagram account, fans can watch the outing after having predicted a winning time (closest to the 10th of a second). The owner of the winning prediction can then decide to donate the $200 prize to a charity of their choice.

The race begins at 8 a.m., with Raneri competing in Flagstaff and his opponent, David Goodman of Team Boulder, running the event in Boulder, Colorado -- making elevation a factor for both athletes.