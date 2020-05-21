McKirdy Trained lines up John Raneri for charity 5K

Why let all that fitness go to waste?
McKirdy Trained is lining up coach John Raneri for a charity 5K virtual race on Friday, giving the athlete a chance to display a fitness level that was originally being developed for a Boston Marathon that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is part of Raneri's shift to a "season of speed."
Training in Flagstaff's elevation, Raneri recently ran a 4:09 mile and a 29:33 10K, a mark better than the sub-30-minute official racing PR he already owns at the distance. Since Raneri still can't take part in official competitions due to orders surrounding COVID-19, he's making sure to put his gains to good use. While only bragging rights go to the winner, a donation will make its way to a charity.
With the race set to be streamed on McKirdy Trained's Instagram account, fans can watch the outing after having predicted a winning time (closest to the 10th of a second). The owner of the winning prediction can then decide to donate the $200 prize to a charity of their choice.
The race begins at 8 a.m., with Raneri competing in Flagstaff and his opponent, David Goodman of Team Boulder, running the event in Boulder, Colorado -- making elevation a factor for both athletes.
Goodman, a runner in his "prime," recently clocked a 4:14 mile effort, according to a McKirdy Trained press release. The 31-year-old works under Team Boulder coach Lee Troop, an Olympian marathoner and famed long-distance runner out of Australia.
Friday's race will stream on Instagram Live, using side-by-side screens in order to keep up with both athletes' action. Those wishing to watch the event can do so on the McKirdy Trained Instagram account or the Team Boulder Instagram account.
In addition to the men competing Friday, the teams will have a couple of their best women athletes take each other on virtually as McKirdy Trained's Angie Nickerson is slated to face off against Boulder's Carrie Verdon for a virtual race. According to McKirdy Trained's release, both athletes have came in under 16 minutes for a 5K.
In fact, Nickerson, who competed in the Big Sky Conference for Southern Utah during her college days, won the first two McKirdy Mile Race Series events while running at altitude in Cedar City, Utah.
The women's race will begin at 8:30 p.m.
