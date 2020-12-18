McKirdy Trained duo looking to shave chunk off PRs, display growth at The Marathon Project

Only a few weeks before the Marathon Trials, Nelson got sick. She still ran in Atlanta, however, and finished 81st with a time of 2:42:56.

Now she gets to show off her fitness again and make sure the hard work really pays off.

“Lindsay is by far the most fit she’s ever been. She’s ready to go," McKirdy said.

Despite not being able to race much in 2020, Nelson was able to work in some virtual events. As an testament to her developing fitness, McKirdy said he saw her run some of the best 5, 8 and 10Ks ever during the year and training. She also took part in the McKirdy Mile Virtual Series and ran her fastest mile ever, he said.

According to McKirdy, Nelson's goal is to clock a time around 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Raneri's race should look a bit different, as the 2:14:13 marathoner is shooting for a sub-2:09 finish -- or at least sub-2:10.

“If things go well, that’s about where he’ll be," McKirdy said.

Raneri needs a standout marathon in his life. He's ran a handful of races at the distance over the years, including the 2016 Marathon Trials, but now he wants his growing fitness to lead him to a time that shows why he should be considered a threat at the distance.