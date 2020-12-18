McKirdy Trained duo looking to shave chunk off PRs, display growth at The Marathon Project

James McKirdy was in Phoenix Friday for The Marathon Project, getting ready for the big, unprecedented race and enjoying the weather.
His two runners, John Raneri and Lindsay Nelson, also hope to enjoy the great running conditions forecast for the weekend in the Valley, as the McKirdy Trained duo will be looking to log the best 26.2-mile outings of their careers yet on Sunday in Chandler.
The wind should be calm and the temperatures should be cool. Combine the conditions, course and field, and a speedy marathon should be the end result. That's not to mention the McKirdy Trained athletes' fitness and talents.
McKirdy said Wednesday over the phone that he's "never seen them better."
Nelson and Raneri will both attempt to shave nearly five minutes off their PRs or more, but both will have a different approach to trying to do so.
For Nelson, who enters with a PR of 2:40:13 and will race in a limited field that boasts some of the best female marathon talent in the world, it's all about running her own race.
“We are going to be a little bit more cautious early, and then develop every 10K going a little bit faster, a little bit faster, a little bit faster,” McKirdy said of Nelson's game plan.
It's also an opportunity for Nelson, an Arizona native and Flagstaff local along with Raneri, to bounce back from a disappointing outing at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials back in February.
Only a few weeks before the Marathon Trials, Nelson got sick. She still ran in Atlanta, however, and finished 81st with a time of 2:42:56.
Now she gets to show off her fitness again and make sure the hard work really pays off.
“Lindsay is by far the most fit she’s ever been. She’s ready to go," McKirdy said.
Despite not being able to race much in 2020, Nelson was able to work in some virtual events. As an testament to her developing fitness, McKirdy said he saw her run some of the best 5, 8 and 10Ks ever during the year and training. She also took part in the McKirdy Mile Virtual Series and ran her fastest mile ever, he said.
According to McKirdy, Nelson's goal is to clock a time around 2 hours and 35 minutes.
Raneri's race should look a bit different, as the 2:14:13 marathoner is shooting for a sub-2:09 finish -- or at least sub-2:10.
“If things go well, that’s about where he’ll be," McKirdy said.
Raneri needs a standout marathon in his life. He's ran a handful of races at the distance over the years, including the 2016 Marathon Trials, but now he wants his growing fitness to lead him to a time that shows why he should be considered a threat at the distance.
And he likes the distance, as the plan is to have him pick up the pace in the later 10K sections.
McKirdy said he expects the half to go in around 64:30, considering the possible leading pack of the star-studded, speedy group that is seeking run under 2:10:00 on the a 4.3-mile loop on the streets near the Rawhide Events Center in the middle of the Gila River Indian Reservation.
“What I find interesting is that this course is not pancake flat," McKirdy said.
So he's giving Raneri some leeway when it comes to how to approach the ups and downs of the course.
If the run turns into a race early, McKirdy wants Raneri to hug the back of the leading pack, and try to hold the inside and reduce spending extra energy going should-to-shoulder with other runners.
But McKirdy thinks most of the marathon will be a train until the final miles.
“If that is the case, then everyone has the chance to run the tangent. And if that’s the case, it won’t be a race for most of it, it is actually a time trial,” he said.
Live coverage of the event is set to start at 7:45 a.m. on USATF.TV+. There will be a 90-minute replay of the race on NBCSN starting at 6 p.m.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
