McKirdy Trained athletes looking for breakthrough performances at The Marathon Project

Getting the chance to compete in The Marathon Project means much more than an opportunity to race during the pandemic for Lindsay Nelson and John Raneri. For the two McKirdy Trained athletes, it's a shot at a breakthrough.
Nelson and Raneri, who both live and train in Flagstaff, were selected to race in the Sunday, Dec. 20, event, which will take place in Chandler and was created by NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, BOOM Management's Josh Cox and Matt Helbig of River Race Management.
For Raneri, The Marathon Project presents a chance to prove he can compete with some of the best in the country at the distance after flirting with success a few times out. His PR in the marathon stands at 2:14:13, a time he produced at the 2019 New York City Marathon while crossing the finish line in 15th place.
“He wants to prove it to himself more than anything," said James McKirdy, founder and head coach at McKirdy Trained, during a recent phone interview. "He’s not worried about a contract -- of course he’d love one -- but he wants to prove to himself that he’s got the chops to be one of the top Americans in the sport. He’s ranked right now, but this is one event that he just has not yet tackled to the best of his ability.”
So the goal is to run a sub-2:10 for Raneri, who will be competing against many runners looking to do the same.
“We believe it’s very reasonable. He’ll be running alongside Olympians and some of the best in U.S. history, so why wouldn’t he be able to do that in a marathon?" McKirdy said.
While Raneri did not compete at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in February at Atlanta -- which The Marathon Project pulled many of its selections from -- Nelson did. She finished in 81st on the women's side of the Trials with a time of 2:42:56, a time that McKirdy said is not “indicative of her ability" because she suffered an illness not long before the race.
Nelson, a mother of two who was born in 1985, takes a marathon PR of 2:40:13 into The Marathon Project. And she'll be going up against the likes of runners such as Flagstaff-based Sara Hall, Emma Bates and NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor, who all have personal bests of under two hours and 26 minutes for the distance.
So McKirdy said he and Nelson consider the invitation to the limited field an "honor" that Nelson wants to make the best of.
“It’s a little validating, because I think there have been moments in the previous years where she wasn’t sure if she had what it took to take those next steps," McKirdy said, "and this is a little bit of that showing other people outside her circle seeing that she can do something.”
Raneri also has some confidence and fitness building, as he finished fifth at the 2020 Michigan Pro Half Marathon in late October with a time of 1:02:23.
More miles
Nelson and Raneri are not the only runners who have been keeping McKirdy busy during the pandemic, which McKirdy said has him and his wife working harder than ever.
“There’s a lot more adapting and adjusting," he said.
Most of that extra work comes from the fact that it's hard for runners to find an event to plan for that hasn't been canceled, postponed or turned into a virtual event due to COVID-19.
“That never really existed before,” McKirdy said.
McKirdy Trained offered the McKirdy Mile Series during the pandemic, and he said that went well. They also had some other virtual events take place over the last few months as well, but The Marathon Project has become the biggest focus in some time.
There are also athletes starting to explore ways to race and hit Olympic qualifiers as the window is set to re-open for that in December.
McKirdy also said his athletes in Flagstaff haven't had quite as much time to work together and that they all have had to adapt to how to coordinate workouts.
Meanwhile McKirdy Trained athlete Angie Nickerson, who trains in Flagstaff and has her sights on nailing an Olympic 10K qualifying time in the near future, is schedule to take on a half marathon in Las Vegas in late January, according to McKirdy.
“We are excited for her to be getting back to the racing scene," McKirdy said.
Flagstaff-based McKirdy Trained athlete Jack Polerecky is also looking for a 10K Olympic qualifier in his future after dealing with some hip and back issues. And Ian Carter will be looking to build on a 15th-place result at the 15K road race national championships.
“We are going to make an attempt to improve on that performance as well and that takes place in March," McKirdy said.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
