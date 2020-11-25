McKirdy Trained athletes looking for breakthrough performances at The Marathon Project

“We believe it’s very reasonable. He’ll be running alongside Olympians and some of the best in U.S. history, so why wouldn’t he be able to do that in a marathon?" McKirdy said.

While Raneri did not compete at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in February at Atlanta -- which The Marathon Project pulled many of its selections from -- Nelson did. She finished in 81st on the women's side of the Trials with a time of 2:42:56, a time that McKirdy said is not “indicative of her ability" because she suffered an illness not long before the race.

Nelson, a mother of two who was born in 1985, takes a marathon PR of 2:40:13 into The Marathon Project. And she'll be going up against the likes of runners such as Flagstaff-based Sara Hall, Emma Bates and NAZ Elite's Kellyn Taylor, who all have personal bests of under two hours and 26 minutes for the distance.

So McKirdy said he and Nelson consider the invitation to the limited field an "honor" that Nelson wants to make the best of.

“It’s a little validating, because I think there have been moments in the previous years where she wasn’t sure if she had what it took to take those next steps," McKirdy said, "and this is a little bit of that showing other people outside her circle seeing that she can do something.”