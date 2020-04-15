McKirdy Mile a virtual series for all, 'beacon of positivity' during coronavirus pandemic

“Most tracks around the world right now are closed off, so it would be incredibly unfair for someone of the same ability athletically to be able to run a mile on a track versus someone who has do it on the road and doesn’t have the advantage of flat ground," James said.

Participants only need a GPS-enabled device such as a smartwatch or phone. To be eligible for the overall awards, a competitor must run every race in the series.

The first race, meanwhile, has added incentives, such as winning a prize for predicting a time prior to the time trial opener and coming closest to it.

The prizes come from sponsors such as HOKA ONE ONE and Bare Performances Nutrition, which helped keep the series free.

“They took a look at the website that Heather created and they loved it, and they wanted to be part of it," James said.

Heather hopes people will be attracted to the series' distance, the mile, which she described as a "throwback."

“It’s sort of this pure sense of really how fast are you in the competitive realm," she said. "Marathon times can be impressive, but if you want to know how fast someone is, you are probably going to ask them what their mile time is.”