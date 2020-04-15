McKirdy Mile a virtual series for all, 'beacon of positivity' during coronavirus pandemic

The shift to the virtual world just got faster, and the field got much larger.
When the coronavirus pandemic began wreaking havoc on the sports world, McKirdy Trained found a new way to serve the running world beyond its own athletes, creating the McKirdy Mile Race Series. In the first 36 hours of open registration for the virtual series that takes off in May, 700 people had signed up for the competition.
The virtual series is free for all ages and is open to runners around the globe.
“One of the things we really wanted to do -- that we felt we really should do over this time -- is not just serve our athletes but also be a beacon of positivity for many as who want it," said James McKirdy, who launched McKirdy Trained in January of 2016 and has watched it grow over the years.
One of the initial challenges the series was presented was how to accommodate fairly the wide range of participants looking to compete in the series, which consists of four total 1-mile races across the span of eight weeks. McKirdy noted that some of his athletes face tighter restrictions than others in terms of social distancing efforts stemming from the spread of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
In addition to being accommodating, the McKirdy Mile series was also developed to provide as fair of a playing field as possible, give athletes a sense of guidance and motivation, and offer a sense of community for runners during a time when large in-person gatherings are limited and frowned upon.
“Even though this is virtual, hopefully it provides a talking point for people, something to bond over," said Heather McKirdy, James's wife and a coach with McKirdy Trained who believes a successful runner is one who is part of a running "family" or support system.
Heather was a crucial piece of the McKirdy Mile's inception, along with other coaches with the business.
According to James, the idea stemmed from a McKirdy Trained coach, Matt Chittim, who hosts a popular running podcast titled "The Rambling Runner Podcast." From the Rambling Runner group came the Rambling Runner Virtual Race Series, which offers a buildup of training and races that leads to a marathon performance. Heather and fellow McKirdy Trained coach Michael Crouch decided to offer a series, but "shrink the distances to a mile."
Heather and Crouch discussed what the series would look like and came up with ideas of how to approach it. From there, Heather started putting in the work, developing the website among other responsibilities such as providing a way to keep track of the performances and series leaders.
The McKirdys thought the mile was a great distance for many reasons.
“It’s an event that you can see a lot of improvement in over an eight-week training block," Heather said, "which maybe isn’t always the case for a longer distance such as a half-marathon or marathon.”
It was also a good fit for runners of all ages and those athletes who started picking up running more heavily now that other workout options have been limited drastically.
In Flagstaff currently, for example, the basketball and tennis courts are off-limits.
Accommodating was the big factor to address when it came to the series. They realized that the timespan for the series would be close to butting into athletes preparing for races such as the Boston Marathon, which was rescheduled from its original April 20 date to mid-September. They also realized that it would be a beneficial distance for runners of all types during this time -- especially beginners.
“It gives people a chance to get practice in terms of pacing and get the feel of what it’s like to push themselves to a higher level of intensity,” Heather said.
The four virtual races that make up the series can only be done on the road, one of the rules of the series found on the website McKirdyMile.com, where athletes can also register.
“Most tracks around the world right now are closed off, so it would be incredibly unfair for someone of the same ability athletically to be able to run a mile on a track versus someone who has do it on the road and doesn’t have the advantage of flat ground," James said.
Participants only need a GPS-enabled device such as a smartwatch or phone. To be eligible for the overall awards, a competitor must run every race in the series.
The first race, meanwhile, has added incentives, such as winning a prize for predicting a time prior to the time trial opener and coming closest to it.
The prizes come from sponsors such as HOKA ONE ONE and Bare Performances Nutrition, which helped keep the series free.
“They took a look at the website that Heather created and they loved it, and they wanted to be part of it," James said.
Heather hopes people will be attracted to the series' distance, the mile, which she described as a "throwback."
“It’s sort of this pure sense of really how fast are you in the competitive realm," she said. "Marathon times can be impressive, but if you want to know how fast someone is, you are probably going to ask them what their mile time is.”
The series might also be a start of a virtual race world in the making.
“We have the skeleton in place, if you will, so we would be able to implement it now pretty easily in the future," Heather said.
For now, it's a mile at a time.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
