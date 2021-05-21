Matilde Roe a star thrower for NAU track and field

Northern Arizona rising senior Matilde Roe was named the Big Sky Women's Most Valuable Athlete at the conference outdoor track and field meet on May 15, leading the Lumberjacks to a women’s team title in dominating fashion.

Roe placed first overall in the discus throw (49.68 meters) and shot put (15.12m), and took fourth in the javelin throw (48.40m).

Just a few years ago, she had never stepped foot in Flagstaff, much less the United States, and especially not a collegiate track and field meet.

The junior grew up in Bergen, Norway, a medium-sized town on the country’s southwest coast, surrounded by mountains and Sognefjord -- Norway’s longest and deepest inlet of the sea.

“Everything was perfect. So I just took the opportunity. I just signed up for something massive and hoped for the best,” she said.

“It’s very different from home but it's honestly been the best three years of my life,” she added.

Roe grew up around the track. Her older brothers competed in the sport, and she remembers attending practices and meets as early as age 2. There was no question she would also take it up. Naturally strong, throws were a perfect fit.