Matilde Roe a star thrower for NAU track and field

Northern Arizona rising senior Matilde Roe was named the Big Sky Women's Most Valuable Athlete at the conference outdoor track and field meet on May 15, leading the Lumberjacks to a women’s team title in dominating fashion.
Roe placed first overall in the discus throw (49.68 meters) and shot put (15.12m), and took fourth in the javelin throw (48.40m).
Just a few years ago, she had never stepped foot in Flagstaff, much less the United States, and especially not a collegiate track and field meet.
The junior grew up in Bergen, Norway, a medium-sized town on the country’s southwest coast, surrounded by mountains and Sognefjord -- Norway’s longest and deepest inlet of the sea.
“Everything was perfect. So I just took the opportunity. I just signed up for something massive and hoped for the best,” she said.
“It’s very different from home but it's honestly been the best three years of my life,” she added.
Roe grew up around the track. Her older brothers competed in the sport, and she remembers attending practices and meets as early as age 2. There was no question she would also take it up. Naturally strong, throws were a perfect fit.
At around 15 or 16, she started taking throwing seriously, training with high-level coaches and competing in several of the top youth competitions in Norway and Europe. She even qualified for U18 European and world championship meets but dealt with injuries that held her out. It was about that age she decided she wanted to attend college in the United States and compete. The Lumberjacks offered her the best scholarship and athletic opportunity.
Flagstaff’s mountains and cold climate, much like that of Bergen, made Northern Arizona a fit. Her skills made her a fit on the team.
Jason Schutz, the Lumberjacks throws coach, noticed her talent immediately when he began working with her in 2019. Her years of experience, more than other recruits that began throwing for the first time in high school track and field, made her a competitive athlete from the start of her college career.
She came in originally as strictly a discus thrower. She had thrown javelin before, but it had been several years since she had done it with any regularity, and even more since it had been a competitive event.
Schutz said the Lumberjacks entered her in the javelin competition at an event in 2019. The results were unexpectedly great.
“We just wanted to see how it would go. And she qualified for the first round of the NCAAs and that first meet and threw pretty close to our school record,” Schutz said.
She also had never competed in the shot put before enrolling at Northern Arizona. She found early success there, too, including the top mark at the 2021 conference outdoor championships.
Already impressed by her discus ability, Schutz said excellence at either one of the two new events is difficult. Combined skill is even tougher.
“It's really rare to see someone be able to throw the shot put and the javelin simultaneously pretty well, because one's kind of a big power event and the other one is more kind of speed and technique.”
Roe has also become a quiet leader for the Lumberjack throwers. Along with Roe, Northern Arizona had several other top throwers at the conference meet, many younger than her.
Freshman Alaina Diggs placed second behind Roe in the shot put and sophomore Carly Watts took fourth. Freshman Eniko Sara threw 48.44m in the javelin, good for third place in the event and .04 meters better than Roe.
Schutz said Roe’s ability in each of the three events has inspired the young core to improve. Another season with the team in 2021-22 will lead to an even better throwing group.
However, before she and the team can think too far ahead, Roe is one of 26 Lumberjacks who will compete at the 2021 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field Championships West Region Preliminary in College Station, Texas, beginning Wednesday.
She originally qualified for both javelin and discus, but an elbow injury at the conference meet ended her javelin throws for the remainder of the season.
She will attempt to place high in her lone event, hoping to score high enough to qualify for the NCAA Championships in June.