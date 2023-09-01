Three of NAZ Elite's marathoners prepping for fall 26.2-mile races will get a chance to test the waters and see where their fitness is at on Labor Day at the USATF 20K title race.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, who is in the process of building for the Chicago Marathon, and Kellyn Taylor and Futsum Zienasellassie, who both will be at the New City Marathon this fall, will face a fierce field Monday in Connecticut at the New Haven Road Race -- which, according to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario, has served as the championship race for the distance since the mid-'90s.

“All of a sudden you wake up and look at the calendar, and you realize that between now and the first Saturday in February when the Olympic Trials marathon will be happening in Orlando that these top athletes will only race each other two or three more times tops," Rosario said.

Taylor and Tuliamuk will face off against top marathoners such as Desiree Linden, Molly Seidel and Emily Sisson, while Zienasellassie will get a chance to battle the likes of Conner Mantz, Leonard Korir, Sam Chelanga and Jared Ward.

“It’ll be fun to see how he stacks up against Connor,” Rosario said of Zienasellassie.

There's also a chance for NAZ Elite to mark another win at a big, prestigious road race off the list. NAZ Elite has won several national titles at various races over the years, with a victory at New Haven remaining elusive.

The best result the team has ever posted at this particular race was a fifth-place finish by Stephanie Bruce in 2017. NAZ Elite last sent athletes to the race in 2018, with Zienasellassie finishing 11th with a time of 1:03:04 and former teammate Aaron Braun taking ninth place in 1:02:26.

Even Rosario said it's a bit "weird" that his team has never claimed a victory at this particular distance for a title, but he added that the circumstances make it all make sense.

First, it's usually hot and humid in New Haven on Labor Day Weekend, creating conditions that NAZ Elite runners are not used to after spending much of August training in nice, balmy weather during the monsoon season. Second, it's a race that usually falls into the marathon buildup for the athletes.

“It’s often a race that we have done on way to something else, so it just hasn’t been circled the same way other races are," Rosario explained.

But the team is not making excuses, and the athletes want to get gold -- or at least a solid podium finish.

Tuliamuk has won the race before, but not while on NAZ Elite's roster. In 2016 she claimed the crown, and went on to finish as runner-up the next year.

And all three NAZ Elite runners who will be in New Haven -- which is offering a total race prize purse of $38,000 -- are coming off solid performances at the 7-mile national championship race, where Taylor was the victor, Tuliamuk was the second-place finisher and Zienasellassie crossed the line in fifth.

All three are more fit than they were a month ago at the 7-mile event, but there's still a lot of fitness to gain.

“I think they are appropriately fit for where they are at in their training.” Rosario said.

Shine bright

NAZ Elite also has a track event coming up this weekend on Saturday that Abby Nichols is slated to run.

Nichols, who dropped out of a mile race in Falmouth last month in order to prepare for this race, will be in the Diamond League 3,000-meter at Xiamen, China, continuing the team's efforts to be a stronger international presence.

Nichols is just the second NAZ Elite athlete ever to compete at a Diamond League event.