Manuelito scores 28, Coconino runs past Shadow Mountain, 76-35

After one quarter the game was tight, with Shadow Mountain down 18-14 after Huskie hit a pair of 3s to jump-start her team in the opening eight minutes. Coconino rattled off a 10-0 to open the second, and the defense got rolling and forced Shadow Mountain into quick shots and turnovers.

From there Coconino kept its same pace and only expanded its lead as the Panthers hit three from deep in the fourth.

With just five games left on the regular-season slate before playoffs for the Panthers, a lot can still change. But for now, Coconino is sitting solid in the 16-team race for a postseason berth.

If the playoffs started now the Panthers would be on the road, but at eighth entering Tuesday the team is just on the outside of hosting a first-round game.

Since the Panthers lost by just 10 to undefeated and top-ranked Seton Catholic, something seems to have clicked for Coconino.

The team plays with more confidence, knowing it was right in the game with Seton Catholic and is just one of two teams in the 4A to play the presumed top team that close.