Manning steps down as Eagles football coach

After two seasons, Sean Manning has stepped down as Flagstaff High School's head football coach.

Manning spent several seasons as an assistant before taking over the head job ahead of the 2021 fall season.

"After two seasons as head coach of the Flagstaff High School Eagles, Sean Manning is stepping down. Coach Manning assumed the head coach position upon the departure of Todd Hanley at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Coach Manning’s goal was to provide stability and continuity for the Eagles," said a press release from Flagstaff High School.

"Coach Manning has been with the Eagles’ program since 2010 serving as freshman, JV and assistant varsity coach in addition to his time as varsity head coach. Coach Manning has represented Eagle football with grace, humility and integrity. He cares for each and every student-athlete in the program and will remain a valued member of the Eagle football family," the release said.

Flagstaff Athletic Director Jeannine Brandel said there is not yet an immediate successor.