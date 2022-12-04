 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking
FLAGSTAFF EAGLES FOOTBALL

Manning steps down as Eagles football coach

  • 0
FHS Football Practice

Flagstaff football coach Sean Manning (middle) observes a practice in the 2021 season.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

After two seasons, Sean Manning has stepped down as Flagstaff High School's head football coach.

Manning spent several seasons as an assistant before taking over the head job ahead of the 2021 fall season.

"After two seasons as head coach of the Flagstaff High School Eagles, Sean Manning is stepping down. Coach Manning assumed the head coach position upon the departure of Todd Hanley at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Coach Manning’s goal was to provide stability and continuity for the Eagles," said a press release from Flagstaff High School.

"Coach Manning has been with the Eagles’ program since 2010 serving as freshman, JV and assistant varsity coach in addition to his time as varsity head coach. Coach Manning has represented Eagle football with grace, humility and integrity. He cares for each and every student-athlete in the program and will remain a valued member of the Eagle football family," the release said.

People are also reading…

Flagstaff Athletic Director Jeannine Brandel said there is not yet an immediate successor.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)