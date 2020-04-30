Making do: After canceled season, ASU’s Torkelson awaits MLB Draft

“I’m going to think about that forever,” he said.

Now, he clings to the mantra he has lived by since arriving on the ASU campus in 2017: “controlling what you can control,” and not dwelling on what could have been or becoming too wrapped up in a lost season.

He admits the sting resonates even more knowing he and his teammates had the potential to reach the College World Series and make a run at a championship in Omaha. The Sun Devils were ranked 10th in the final Baseball America college poll before play was stopped.

“I was satisfied with what I’ve done, but I wanted to do more,” he said. “I wanted other guys to do more, other guys that have worked two years to get to the point of where they’re at.

“This was the year they’ve been working for, and that got cut short. That’s what hurts me most. It’s not even about me, it’s about my best friends who got hurt the most.”

His attention now must pivot to his professional career, even as he humbly deflects the reality that many across baseball have pinned him as the first overall pick for the June 10-12 draft.

“You can’t control how other teams think of you,” he said. “I try my best to do that.”