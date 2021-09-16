Maier, improved passing game lead undefeated Eagles into week 3

Approaching its third game of the season, Flagstaff Eagles football has not yet had a traditional week of preparation for a game. After a Thursday game in week 1 after some scheduling issues and Labor Day weekend shortening last week’s practice regimen for week 2, the Eagles will play a rare 5 p.m. game against Mingus on Friday at home.
Coach Sean Manning, in practice ahead of Friday’s region contest, said he has been most impressed with his players’ ability to handle last-second changes in both the schedule and their opponent early in the 2021 campaign.
“Them being able to deal with adversity in our game schedule has been great. Even this week we’re still playing a game we weren’t expecting to play, in a different field at a different time two hours earlier. So the way they have adapted has been fantastic,” Manning said.
Not all of the changes Flagstaff has seen have been problems, though. For one, the Eagles have developed a passing game that is on pace to double -- or even triple -- last year’s production.
That change starts with quarterback Bodie Maier.
The Eagles threw eight touchdown passes in as many games in 2020. Through two contests -- in which Flagstaff went 2-0 with wins over Camelback and Washington -- Maier has already thrown seven in his first-ever starts at the position.
In preparation for last Friday’s game against the Rams, Manning reminisced about Maier’s past. Before taking over as head coach this season, Manning was Flagstaff’s defensive coordinator. He remembers Maier playing extremely well in practice against his unit.
“Even with the limited amount of reps on Friday night, he was such a gamer on the scout offense against our defense, that I had a lot of belief in him. And a lot of the other stuff was a result of his good play and protecting the ball and doing all the right things,” Manning said.
Maier said his early production has been “a lot of fun.” He has enjoyed seeing the passing touchdowns pile up to this point, but was adamant about crediting his teammates for the numbers.
“I’m not super surprised that we’re passing this much, because we’ve got the guys and the skill to do it. It’s nice because they can all catch the ball and our line can block really well. And they help us out a lot to pass like that,” Maier said.
Traditionally a running team, Maier and the improved passing game have given Flagstaff a new edge offensively. Maier said he believes the Eagles will need that advantage against Mingus on Friday. The Eagles and Marauders have traditionally played defensive battles, including last season’s 7-0 game in favor of Flagstaff.
Maier also mentioned that he thinks Mingus’s defense is set to try and stop the run. An improved passing attack could keep the Marauders honest and give Flagstaff room to run up the middle when they choose to do so.
“And I think we should utilize it as much as we can, and then you can see the run game steps up with that extra space,” Maier said.
Manning added that the Eagles need to continue to play sound defense. They have given up just one touchdown this season, in week 1’s 26-7 victory at Camelback.
One thing that needs to change, he said, is cutting down on flags and plays that unnecessarily give up field position. Even in a dominant victory over Washington, he was concerned with mistakes that were under the team’s control.
“We’re approaching almost 200 yards, about 10 penalties a game. And we can’t have that against Mingus. They’re going to bring it and they want to beat us badly. And it’s an important game for the region, so we have to emphasize that we can’t have those penalties,” Manning said. “If we do that, I think we can be in good shape.”
The Flagstaff Eagles kick off versus the Mingus Marauders at 5 p.m. at Northern Arizona’s Walkup Skydome.