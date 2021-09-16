Maier, improved passing game lead undefeated Eagles into week 3

In preparation for last Friday’s game against the Rams, Manning reminisced about Maier’s past. Before taking over as head coach this season, Manning was Flagstaff’s defensive coordinator. He remembers Maier playing extremely well in practice against his unit.

“Even with the limited amount of reps on Friday night, he was such a gamer on the scout offense against our defense, that I had a lot of belief in him. And a lot of the other stuff was a result of his good play and protecting the ball and doing all the right things,” Manning said.

Maier said his early production has been “a lot of fun.” He has enjoyed seeing the passing touchdowns pile up to this point, but was adamant about crediting his teammates for the numbers.

“I’m not super surprised that we’re passing this much, because we’ve got the guys and the skill to do it. It’s nice because they can all catch the ball and our line can block really well. And they help us out a lot to pass like that,” Maier said.

Traditionally a running team, Maier and the improved passing game have given Flagstaff a new edge offensively. Maier said he believes the Eagles will need that advantage against Mingus on Friday. The Eagles and Marauders have traditionally played defensive battles, including last season’s 7-0 game in favor of Flagstaff.