Maier following family tradition for Eagles football

The Maier family ties run deep in the Flagstaff High School football program. Senior Bodie Maier is the quarterback on the varsity team, while younger brothers Brock, a sophomore quarterback, and Wyatt, a freshman fullback, play on the junior varsity team.
According to longtime FHS statistician and historian Bob Oberhardt, this is the first time three siblings have played in the Eagles football program at the same time. The three Maier boys are following in the footsteps of their father Jess, who starred as the Eagles quarterback in the mid-1990s.
It’s a unique moment in time for the Maier family, and they are enjoying every minute.
“I think it’s cool that my dad used to go here. Sometimes he gets on me about things and says, ‘back when I played …'” Bodie said. “It is just a tradition. I don’t feel stressed or pressured about it; I think it is just fun.”
Bodie and the Eagles started hot this season, winning their first four games, but injuries have hampered the team in the second half. Still, Bodie has remained consistent throughout, completing 60% of his passes for 1,285 yards. His 19 passing touchdowns are second all-time in FHS history behind Luke Hawthorne’s 21 in 2006.
Coach Sean Manning figured Bodie’s first season as the starting quarterback would be successful after watching him perform as the scout team quarterback in practice the past two years.
“He was scorching my defense last year during practice,” Manning said. “To have someone like him who is extremely coachable, fun and has great support from his teammates, checks a lot of boxes for leadership.
“He is also knowledgeable enough to say ‘hey coach, this isn’t working. Let’s try something else,’ and I take it to heart that he has good knowledge of the game,” Manning added.
Much of that knowledge can be traced through Bodie’s bloodlines. His father Jess set a program record for single-game completions in 1995 and has passed down his knowledge of the game, and how it applies to life, to his sons.
“I think that football is very much like a chess match,” Jess Maier said. “In order to be successful, you have to be playing three or four plays ahead and two or three quarters ahead to set up your plays beforehand and executing them later.
“That is what I love about football, is the whole chess match of it, but it can also be applied to life. If you don’t play life ahead of the time … you are just going play by play and it is really hard to be successful that way. That is a concept that I have taken in my life and have tried to communicate to the boys as well.”
Jess said the uniqueness of this season and the family’s love for football has led to some interesting conversations in the Maier household. They will watch football games on TV together, break down different scenarios, and try to apply them to their current situations.
Though football seems to be the main thing on the Maiers’ minds, Jess and his wife Sarah try to make sure they balance out family and football at home.
“We don’t really play football at home. Instead, we have boxing gloves,” Sarah joked. “They get all of their aggression out on the field, come home tired and we feed them, then they go to bed. That’s why we love football in our house.”
On the rare occasion that the Maiers play a family game together, the brothers are demoted, and it is Dad’s turn to be quarterback.
“It just gets too competitive,” Wyatt said.
The dynamic between the brothers varies on and off the field. Brock and Wyatt are both on the JV team this season and, just like any other siblings, they get after each other.
“Sometimes if one of us does something wrong during practice, we both will get mad at each other,” Brock said. “Even when we mess up sometimes it is still pretty fun.”
“We definitely get after each other a lot, but it is all fun and games,” Wyatt added.
And they both know their older brother is keeping tabs on them from the nearby varsity practice field.
“We have been out on the field playing together before, but we keep to ourselves a little bit,” Bodie said. “I still think that it is really fun that we are all in the program together. Watching them play their games is cool to see how they are doing.”
As this unique football season nears an end, the Maiers will next look to the diamond, where all three brothers plan to play in the Eagles baseball program.
Bodie, a pitcher, helped the Eagles win Grand Canyon Region baseball championship this past spring, while Brock played on the freshman team. Wyatt will enter the baseball program as a freshman this coming spring season.
As Bodie’s senior year winds down, he is keeping his options open for the future as he is interested in serving a mission for his church after graduation.
“I told him that if he puts God first, everything else in his life will fall into place,” his mom Sarah said.