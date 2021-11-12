Maier following family tradition for Eagles football

Though football seems to be the main thing on the Maiers’ minds, Jess and his wife Sarah try to make sure they balance out family and football at home.

“We don’t really play football at home. Instead, we have boxing gloves,” Sarah joked. “They get all of their aggression out on the field, come home tired and we feed them, then they go to bed. That’s why we love football in our house.”

On the rare occasion that the Maiers play a family game together, the brothers are demoted, and it is Dad’s turn to be quarterback.

“It just gets too competitive,” Wyatt said.

The dynamic between the brothers varies on and off the field. Brock and Wyatt are both on the JV team this season and, just like any other siblings, they get after each other.

“Sometimes if one of us does something wrong during practice, we both will get mad at each other,” Brock said. “Even when we mess up sometimes it is still pretty fun.”

“We definitely get after each other a lot, but it is all fun and games,” Wyatt added.

And they both know their older brother is keeping tabs on them from the nearby varsity practice field.