Lumerjacks soccer rounding into form in recent matches

There was early pressure to perform well.

“I have big shoes to fill, and I’m just trying to work hard and get up to speed as quick as I can, because I know I have a big role for the team,” Manzo said.

Manzo, as well as other new starters and contributors, have started to integrate themselves into the team dynamic as the season has worn on. That fully began, Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said, after the team had a meeting following a 3-1 loss at Idaho on Oct. 1 to fall to 0-3 in conference play.

Things turned around from there, and Northern Arizona has not lost a conference contest since.

“It was some pieces coming together. Our upperclassmen raised the spirits. They were like, ‘Come on guys, let’s do this.’ When you lose in that fashion, it’s difficult to turn around and reset and think you can get back to it. And I believe we did that as a group after Idaho,” Louw said.

Tactically, Louw said, the coaching staff at Northern Arizona has a very technical approach to the game. The coaches, knowing they had plenty of skill on the roster, have almost taken a step back, allowing their players to simply play a fluid game and know that their competitiveness would show in their play.