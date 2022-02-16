Lumberjacks women's hoops hosts Portland State ahead of crucial road trip

Northern Arizona women’s basketball (11-11, 8-6 Big Sky) has a chance Thursday to push its overall record over .500 and pick up a momentum-shifting home win before a tough road stretch. The Lumberjacks will host the Portland State Vikings (5-15, 0-12) at the Walkup Skydome.

Thursday’s contest is the final one in a three-game homestand before taking on some of the conference’s top squads in consecutive away games next week.

More than just picking up another home victory, coach Loree Payne said, a solid performance against the Vikings could push Northern Arizona toward the great form that will be needed to compete at the conclusion of the regular season and heading into the Big Sky postseason.

“We want to be playing our best basketball in March, and right now I feel like we’re not quite there. I feel like we had some great moments early on in nonconference, and then obviously COVID has been a challenge with plucking players out for the last two months. So now we’re hoping to stay healthy and move in the right direction for the end of the season,” she said.

“I think we’re still not living up to our full potential,” added guard Nina Radford. “I just feel like we still have a lot that we haven’t shown yet. If we’re playing on all cylinders for all four quarters we can beat anybody,”

Northern Arizona defeated Portland State, 79-68, on the road on Jan. 29, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Vikings that dated back to 2015. Portland native and Lumberjacks forward Khiarica Rasheed scored a team-high 25 points and collected 12 rebounds against the Vikings while competing in front of local friends and family. Her high school teammate, Radford, was unable to play in the game, though, to have the same experience.

Despite the game taking place at the Walkup Skydome, Radford said she will still take great pleasure in attempting a win against a team that, for many years, had proven a foil for the Lumberjacks.

“I was pretty sad I didn’t get to go to Portland and see my family and stuff in the last one, and I still haven’t been in a game where we’ve beaten them. So I think it will be fun if we’re able to beat them on Thursday,” Radford said.

Despite Radford’s absence against the Vikings on Jan. 29, Northern Arizona shot an efficient 57% from 3-point range. With the return of their top outside shooter, the Lumberjacks could have another successful night hitting jumpers from the perimeter on Thursday.

“Portland State is going to play a 2-3 zone the whole game; that’s what they’re known for. So for us it’s important not to settle. It’s very easy when you’re playing against the zone to just shoot the first open 3. And I think for us it’s really important for us to get some inside-out looks,” Payne said.

The presence of a threat from outside offensively could also create opportunities in the paint, much like Rasheed had in scoring 25 points in the last contest.

“I think more so than just hitting 3s and scoring off them, it opens up the court for our inside play,” Radford said.

The Lumberjacks sit at No. 5 in the Big Sky standings. Sacramento State (8-5 Big Sky) resides just one spot ahead of the Lumberjacks, and a Northern Arizona win would keep up the pressure to earn a top-four spot.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vikings is set for 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

