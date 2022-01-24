Lumberjacks women's basketball wins convincingly at Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona women’s basketball (8-8, 5-3 Big Sky) defeated Eastern Washington 69-54 on Monday night in Cheney, Washington, bouncing back from a two-game losing skid.

Junior guard Regan Schenck led NAU in points with 14, knocking down seven of her eight shots and tacking on four assists. Senior Guard Lauren Orndoff followed with 13 points, hitting three of her five 3-pointers. Graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed led the game with nine rebounds, she also scored nine points.

NAU hit 48.3% of its shots from the field compared to just 33.3% by Eastern Washington. Eastern Washington forced several 3-pointers late in the game after having success early and finished just 7 of 31 from behind the arc.

“It was a great win for us, I’m super proud of the team,” said NAU coach Loree Payne, “It’s obviously been two weeks coming off of a protocol pause, and then having to make one of the toughest road trips of the season not at full strength, I’m just really proud they bounced back and got a tough fought win in our third game in five days.”

NAU lost back-to-back games on the road against Montana State and the University of Montana coming into Monday night's game.

The first quarter started slow Monday, with both teams feeling each other out while trying to hit jumpers. It took some time, but once points started to go up, they went up quickly. EWU knocked down three 3s in a short time and put together an 8-0 run, gaining a 13-9 lead. NAU worked efficiently on offense, driving towards the basket, and with consistent movement on the outside was able to find the kick out to find the best look. Both teams forced five turnovers in the first quarter but NAU shot 50% from the floor compared to EWU’s 6 of 15. The Lumberjacks led by a point after the first quarter.

NAU started the second quarter on a 10-3 run, spreading the ball out well. Each of NAU’s five made baskets came from a different player during the run. After a timeout, the Eagles were able to get their offense rolling again, and both teams traded buckets in the final minutes of the second quarter. NAU lead 34-25 at halftime.

At halftime, Freshman guard Olivia Moran was tied with Schenk with six points, despite coming off the bench. Moran was hit each of her three shots in the first half and also had three rebounds. She finished the game with 11 points, six rebounds, and an assist.

NAU began the second half much like it began the second quarter, extending the lead with a big run, this time 13-4, to start the half.

Play was stalled when a physical play in the post resulted in Rasheed elbowing an Eastern Washington defender in the eye which required brief medical attention. The foul was ruled incidental.

EWU went on a 9-0 run following the stoppage, drawing in closer to NAU but still trailing 47-38 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. The third ended with NAU leading 52-38.

Eastern Washington did their best to put a dent into NAU’s lead, but any time they would get it down to less than ten, NAU was able to find a basket to get back into double digits. NAU closed out the fourth quarter and finished out the game with relative ease.

After playing three road games in five days, the Lumberjacks will have a quick break before traveling to Portland State on Saturday. Tip-off between the Lumberjacks and Vikings is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Portland, Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0