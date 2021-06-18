Lumberjacks women's basketball enjoying summer session

“That’s something that we really missed out on last summer, and even into the fall,” Payne said.

A main focus at this point, Nakai said, is individual defense, especially in their “man” scheme.

“Right now we’re working on one-on-ones, because a lot of time we’ll get blown by and our help side would have to come and help, and then the next pass would be away and we just wouldn’t know what to do after that. So we’re working one-on-one to get better at that, and then eventually trying to contribute that to our team defense,” Nakai said.

Only the returners have attended the June training sessions. Four incoming players -- two freshmen and two transfers -- will join the Lumberjacks in July for what Loree Payne said will simulate more traditional team practices.

The June sessions, where the returning players have begun to understand the schemes and their roles in the upcoming season, will make finding the Lumberjacks’ 2021-22 identity easier when the new players integrate into the team.

“It makes the teaching of the system a lot easier, and I think kids pick up on things much quicker having a year or multiple years of experience, and then I think the new kids acclimate a little bit better because then you have the accountability from the upperclassmen too of them helping them along instead of the coaches implementing the new system to everyone,” Payne said.

