Lumberjacks women's basketball enjoying summer session

Northern Arizona women’s basketball took the first step back to competing at the beginning of June, as the returning Lumberjacks stepped foot on the court for individual workouts for the first time since the 2020-21 season ended.
The Lumberjacks went 15-14 in the last campaign, falling in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Championship tournament. And despite missing the NCAA tourney, they ended the year on a high note by claiming third place at the Women’s Basketball Invitational in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Now, back with the returning players, Northern Arizona is enjoying a traditional summer basketball schedule, unlike that of the uncertain 2020 preseason.
“Having a schedule where we can just play ball and get better at what we want to work toward -- which is a championship -- has been really fun,” senior guard JJ Nakai said.
The June sessions have not been traditional practices where Lumberjacks might run plays and work on team defensive schemes. The goal, coach Loree Payne said, is developing individual skill with one-on-one or small-group workouts.
The players are tasked with improving their skills independently -- which Payne said will help them execute the coaching staff’s orders at a high level when regular training sessions and games resume. This opportunity did not exist in the same capacity last season due to COVID-19 protocols, making the offseason uncertain. Thus, Payne is excited for what a full session could mean for the team’s production moving forward.
“That’s something that we really missed out on last summer, and even into the fall,” Payne said.
A main focus at this point, Nakai said, is individual defense, especially in their “man” scheme.
“Right now we’re working on one-on-ones, because a lot of time we’ll get blown by and our help side would have to come and help, and then the next pass would be away and we just wouldn’t know what to do after that. So we’re working one-on-one to get better at that, and then eventually trying to contribute that to our team defense,” Nakai said.
Only the returners have attended the June training sessions. Four incoming players -- two freshmen and two transfers -- will join the Lumberjacks in July for what Loree Payne said will simulate more traditional team practices.
The June sessions, where the returning players have begun to understand the schemes and their roles in the upcoming season, will make finding the Lumberjacks’ 2021-22 identity easier when the new players integrate into the team.
“It makes the teaching of the system a lot easier, and I think kids pick up on things much quicker having a year or multiple years of experience, and then I think the new kids acclimate a little bit better because then you have the accountability from the upperclassmen too of them helping them along instead of the coaches implementing the new system to everyone,” Payne said.