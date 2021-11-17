Lumberjacks win first game of the season, beat UNLV in home opener

Northern Arizona women’s basketball put together its best performance of the young season Wednesday, as the Lumberjacks defeated UNLV 84-62 at the Rolle Activity Center to earn their first win of the year.
The Lumberjacks were hitting shots all night, shooting 58.1 percent from the field -- 25 percen better than the Lady Rebels’ 34.3 percent mark -- and 46.7 percent from 3-point range.
Northern Arizona was close in its first two games of the season, but both turned into losses to Washington State and Washington last week. They felt like they righted some of the wrongs Wednesday at home.
“Coming off of those games, even though they were losses, they were really encouraging to kind of see the level we can compete at. And we weren’t really hitting shots when we were in Washington, so the biggest thing was getting shots up today and yesterday, and obviously it showed in our shooting percentage,” guard Lauren Orndoff said.
The Lumberjacks also played a particularly non-selfish, smart style offensively, dishing 24 assists and limiting themselves to just 14 turnovers.
“When they zoned us that really helped, especially for me being in the middle. I’m just really quick to get it in and out. And I think we’re the best when we share the ball and get everybody involved,” forward Khiarica Rasheed said.
Northern Arizona took over from the beginning. The Lumberjacks scored 29 points, including 9 points from guard Emily Rodabaugh. She hit three consecutive 3s late in the quarter, often the result of solid half-court offense.
She finished the game with 17 points, to go along with her game high-10 rebounds.
“It started once I got hot, my teammates knew how to find me. And from there it was just keeping the ball in my hands if I could get it, and go from there,” Rodabaugh said.
The Lumberjacks scored just 13 points in the second quarter, and gave up a 10-0 run to start the period, but still led 42-29, thanks in part to a buzzer-beater by Orndoff, at the halftime break. Coach Loree Payne said she was proud of the team’s defensive effort, despite a size advantage in the post. That activity, she said, allowed them to keep the lead despite a low-scoring period.
“I felt like defense has kind of always been our struggle the last few years. And I feel like we’ve completely made a 180 with our defensive effort, intensity, system, they’re bought into what we’re doing,” she said. “We caused UNLV to get disrupted a little bit, and I think that really helped instigate our offense.”
The Lumberjacks righted the ship at halftime, cruising to a 23-15 scoring differential in the third quarter, that helped them increase the lead. Guard Regan Schenck dished five assists in the period and finished with 11 on the night.
Rodabaugh hit a midrange jumper as time expired and the Lumberjacks led 65-44 heading into the final quarter.
From there, it was Rasheed’s turn to close the game. She hit several shots and drew fouls from close to the basket, finishing the night with a game-high 24 points.
“It was with the big old cast that I’m wearing,” she said, pointing to a brace on her hand, “I’m glad the shots fell.”
Payne was pleased with the team’s play, earning its first win of the season. However, she said that, moving forward, the Lumberjacks need to play more of a complete game, not having lulls like they did late in the first half.
“That second quarter was a little challenging, especially out of the gate, coming out so strong and having a 29-point quarter and then turning around and having a 13-point quarter. We’ve got to be a little more consistent with that, and I felt like we didn’t have a flow in that first four-ish minutes of that quarter,” Payne said.
Northern Arizona (1-2, 0-0 Big Sky) will travel to UTEP on Saturday before playing six consecutive games at home.