Lumberjacks win first game of the season, beat UNLV in home opener

Northern Arizona took over from the beginning. The Lumberjacks scored 29 points, including 9 points from guard Emily Rodabaugh. She hit three consecutive 3s late in the quarter, often the result of solid half-court offense.

She finished the game with 17 points, to go along with her game high-10 rebounds.

“It started once I got hot, my teammates knew how to find me. And from there it was just keeping the ball in my hands if I could get it, and go from there,” Rodabaugh said.

The Lumberjacks scored just 13 points in the second quarter, and gave up a 10-0 run to start the period, but still led 42-29, thanks in part to a buzzer-beater by Orndoff, at the halftime break. Coach Loree Payne said she was proud of the team’s defensive effort, despite a size advantage in the post. That activity, she said, allowed them to keep the lead despite a low-scoring period.

“I felt like defense has kind of always been our struggle the last few years. And I feel like we’ve completely made a 180 with our defensive effort, intensity, system, they’re bought into what we’re doing,” she said. “We caused UNLV to get disrupted a little bit, and I think that really helped instigate our offense.”