Lumberjacks visit Portland State for Big Sky road contest

Northern Arizona women’s basketball is set to play its fifth consecutive road game Saturday -- having not played at home since Jan. 8 -- when it visits Portland State.

The Lumberjacks (8-8, 5-3 Big Sky) have dealt with postponements, quarantined players and a variety of other ailments in the process. But, coach Loree Payne said, they are finally getting closer to being at full strength and prepared for a run at the second half of conference play.

Northern Arizona played three games across five days, finishing with a 69-54 win at Eastern Washington on Monday. So, heading into Saturday’s contest, the team finally got at least a few days of practice and time to relax from a grueling schedule.

“It’s a quick turnaround, but we’re trying to balance recovery and rest with game prep and everything like that. It’s been a challenge, but we’re getting through,” Payne said.

With players returning from injuries or other setbacks, and slowly getting back into peak form, Northern Arizona will head into Portland State with something closer to a roster playing at full speed.

Since late December, Payne said, the team had to make changes to the playbook and limit sets on the court, simply because there were not enough healthy and available bodies or the depth needed to play an up-tempo style.

Now with more players getting in better shape each day, that is at least a little bit less of a concern.

“I think the simplification comes from us not being able to run our system the way I’d like to. We’re a high-transition team and you could see the points we were putting up before Christmas -- that’s the last time we were really at full strength -- so we’ve had to slow things down a little bit. But we’re excited to be close to being able to get back to some of that,” Payne said.

The offense also benefited recently from a scoring outburst from guard Regan Schenck. She scored a team-high 14 points in Monday’s victory, missing just one field goal and playing heavy minutes. A smart point guard who can play fast all game and facilitate the offense, Schenck, Payne said, knows what she can do as a passer, but if she can score at that sort of clip nightly, the Lumberjacks will be even better.

And, heading into a game against the Vikings -- a team the Lumberjacks have not beaten in 12 attempts, with their last win coming on March 5, 2015 -- they will need every advantage possible.

“From day one, we’ve been telling Regan that she needs to be looking to score. And I feel like she saw great opportunities at Eastern Washington, and we need that to continue. She’s too good of an offensive player to be just a pass-only point guard,” Payne said

The Vikings (5-9, 0-6 Big Sky) are still searching for a conference victory this season as part of what appears to be a rebuilding process, but have been a pain to the Lumberjacks in recent memory. And, with two home games coming the week after Saturday’s contest, the Lumberjacks could utilize a victory as positive momentum moving forward.

Closing in on another record

In December, forward Khiarica Rasheed set the record for most games played by a Northern Arizona women's basketball player. Each contest, the total increases. Sitting at 828 career rebounds, Rasheed is just three rebounds away from tying Amy Patton's program record of 831.

