Lumberjacks veterans to play last game in Flagstaff

There were almost too many quality players graduating soon to even talk about. Ball, like his players, is mostly still thinking about hosting Montana. In their preparation, though, some of the class of 2021 admits they talk about the past and current situation the Lumberjacks find themselves in. They all agree it is a positive trend.

“We kind of have some healthy moments or whatever where we compare and contrast from then to now. It’s a different environment now, a more serious environment now, and in my opinion, pushed toward the right direction,” Vance said.

“We definitely talk about it all the time at practice, how grateful we are to be part of this program, because being at every Big Sky venue, we realize how nice the facilities are here, the coaches are great, the staff is great, so there’s a lot to be grateful for,” added Hathoot.

Gratitude is the overwhelming theme for the senior class of athletes. From the extra year of eligibility, to the influx of young talent on Northern Arizona’s roster, there is a lot for the group to be thankful for.

Many of them also have dreams of playing professional football following the conclusion of this season. Thus, they are not only playing for the future of the Lumberjacks program, but also to put more positive tape out for next-level scouts.