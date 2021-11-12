Lumberjacks veterans to play last game in Flagstaff

Saturday will, in all likelihood, be Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football’s final home game of the regular season, and thus the final showdown in Flagstaff for several long-time stalwarts of the program.
Luis Aguilar, DJ Arnson, Harrison Beemiller, Justin Hathoot, Brenndan Johnson, Donovan Outlaw, Trevor Reinwald, Carson Taylor, Tristen Vance and Lionell Wiggins will all be celebrating Senior Night against Montana. Many of them received an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-shortened 2021 spring season.
The Lumberjacks (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky) are hosting the No. 9 Grizzlies (7-2, 4-2 Big Sky) for the first time since 2016. A few of Northern Arizona’s veteran players were around even at that time.
With little playoff hope following last Saturday’s loss to UC Davis, the Lumberjacks still have a chance, if they win their final two games -- Saturday and next week at Cal Poly -- to end with a winning record at 6-5.
Long snapper Hathoot, an All-American player and an important piece of Northern Arizona’s solid special teams unit, said the goal is to leave the seniors’ legacy in that way.
“I don’t know what the reason is, but the season definitely has flown by. Part of it is, even though it’s my last year, I’ve just had so much fun. Especially with DJ and Luis, and the rest of the guys too, we want to go out on a good note,” he said.
Linebacker Tristen Vance, who has been with the team since 2015, is not yet concerned with the end. There are still two more games to be played.
“I’ll definitely take that time to reflect on it when it’s at a conclusion, but right now it would be irresponsible for me to not have my focus 100 percent on where the team needs it to be, which is playing on Saturday,” he said.
However, even with their focus on the remaining schedule, coach Chris Ball spent time in his regular Monday media availability speaking about what the graduating class has meant to his program.
Among his comments, Ball reflected on Vance and Beemiller, a fellow linebacker who has also been with the Lumberjacks for many seasons.
"I've had more fun coaching those two guys than I have in a long time. They are great on the sideline, they are fun to have at practice," Ball said. "Tristen and Harrison's leadership has been priceless this year. Their leadership and their buy in has been phenomenal. I'm really going to miss those two. They brought a lot to the table and even helped change this football program.”
He also spoke glowingly about Hathoot, Arnson and Aguilar, who combine for one of the top special teams units in the NCAA.
"That's a position that you don't ever want to get caught, without a great long snapper, a kicker and a punter. We've been blessed these past three years," Ball said. "They have done a great job here leading. They have done a lot for us as far as getting this thing pointed in the right direction.”
There were almost too many quality players graduating soon to even talk about. Ball, like his players, is mostly still thinking about hosting Montana. In their preparation, though, some of the class of 2021 admits they talk about the past and current situation the Lumberjacks find themselves in. They all agree it is a positive trend.
“We kind of have some healthy moments or whatever where we compare and contrast from then to now. It’s a different environment now, a more serious environment now, and in my opinion, pushed toward the right direction,” Vance said.
“We definitely talk about it all the time at practice, how grateful we are to be part of this program, because being at every Big Sky venue, we realize how nice the facilities are here, the coaches are great, the staff is great, so there’s a lot to be grateful for,” added Hathoot.
Gratitude is the overwhelming theme for the senior class of athletes. From the extra year of eligibility, to the influx of young talent on Northern Arizona’s roster, there is a lot for the group to be thankful for.
Many of them also have dreams of playing professional football following the conclusion of this season. Thus, they are not only playing for the future of the Lumberjacks program, but also to put more positive tape out for next-level scouts.
“I’m just grateful for these two more weeks. Some people don’t even have two more weeks, and it’s a great opportunity to have some competition. If you had to choose two more, this is the type of caliber of opponent you want to play against,” Vance said.
Regardless of the outcome of the final two games, including Saturday against Montana, there is much to be proud of and reflect positively on.
“Winning record or not, we’re going to be walking out of here with no regrets,” Hathoot said.
Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and No. 9 Grizzlies is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.