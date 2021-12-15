Lumberjacks to play San Diego in Suns arena Saturday

There are few things that could get a college basketball player -- or a player of any level, for that matter -- more excited than playing in the arena of their favorite childhood team.

Northern Arizona visits the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Suns, on Saturday for the Colangelo Classic when it plays the San Diego Toreros. So that will be exactly what Lumberjacks forward Nik Mains -- among other Arizona natives -- experiences at game time.

“It’s really exciting. I’ve watched so many Suns games and I was on the court as a little kid shooting around,” Mains said. “They allowed all the kids to go on and take one shot, and I remember how awesome that was. So to play in that kind of atmosphere is going to be a lot of fun.”

Coach Shane Burcar has coached on the Suns’ court before, namely during his time at the helm of the Mesa Jackrabbits boys team. Each time in the facility is special for those involved, though.

“I’m excited for the university and the players, and for them to have that stage to play on. Any time you are asked to play a Colangelo event, you say yes before they finish the sentence. So it’s a privilege for everyone involved, because it’s an honor to be asked,” Burcar said.

Northern Arizona (4-6, 1-1 Big Sky) is coming off a close loss to South Dakota on Saturday, falling 76-71 in overtime. Down two points at the break and the majority of the final half before guard Jalen Cone hit a 3-pointer near the buzzer to force the extra period, Mains said he was pleased with the effort the Lumberjacks showed.

Though they ended up losing, competing in a tight nonconference game was a helpful learning experience to take into the rest of the season.

“That could just as easily have been a Big Sky game. It seems like every conference game ends up coming down to 3-5 points, so that prepares us when games are close and we just have to score in those moments,” Mains said.

Burcar added that he has been encouraged by the team’s overall defense. There have been stretches during which the Lumberjacks have trouble scoring at a consistent rate, but their rebounding, defense and “grit” have kept them in the majority of their games to the end, of late.

They will need a similar effort against the Toreros, who are led offensively by Marcellus Earlington’s and Jase Townsend’s 12.8 and 11.7 points per game, respectively. San Diego also shoots a respectable 39% from 3. So, if Northern Arizona can keep up its defensive effort while making more of a push offensively, it could be in good shape come Saturday.

“Offensively we’re doing some good things, and in the second half we’re scoring well. But it’s the middle or the end of the first half where we’ve had some struggles, around the 15-minute media timeout. We’re so close to busting through that mythical wall to just having those games where we’re so close,” Burcar said. “My biggest thing is that when we’re not making shots we’re still in the game. It’s no different from the Idaho State game, which we won, and I think when we start making shots consistently, I think we’ll really be able to start moving.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Toreros is set for Saturday at 8 p.m.

