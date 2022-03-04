Lumberjacks to honor five on Senior Night in regular-season finale

There are plenty of stakes for Northern Arizona women’s basketball as it concludes its regular season today at home against Idaho.

The Lumberjacks (14-13, 11-8 Big Sky) can finish the campaign with a record over .500, get on a three-game winning streak and pretty much secure a bye in the first round of next week’s Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Tournament.

Possibly the most important aspect of the night, however, will be honoring five members of the Lumberjacks’ core for Senior Night. Sentia Bryant, Miki’ala Maio, Lauren Orndoff, Nina Radford and Khiarica Rasheed will each play their last home games of the season at the Walkup Skydome.

Coach Loree Payne said it will be "emotional" to send off the seniors. She is grateful for the efforts her longtime players have put into making the Lumberjacks a consistent winner.

“We’re headed into the third winning season in a row, and that hasn’t happened since the early 2000s. It’s something that they have been such a huge part of, turning a whole program around. And not many players get to do that,” she said.

Each of the five has had a unique impact on the roster.

“Khia and Lo (Rasheed and Orndoff) are kind of the originals from that first year, and seeing them grow over their time here has been pretty amazing,” Payne said.

She added: “Nina transferred in, and to see the hardships she’s gone through with injury, to be able to bounce back and be a really solid scorer and deadly 3-point shooter for us is awesome. (Maio) was another transfer, and missed some games but was able to establish herself as someone we can rely on, especially now. And Sentia has had a rough road with a ton of injuries and then redshirting and COVID and all of that, but she’s going to graduate, and she’s been one of the best teammates we’ve had here. We’re sad to see them all go, and it will be fun on Friday to honor them.”

Rasheed, who has been with the team for five seasons and is Northern Arizona’s all-time leader in games played, was thankful for her career following Wednesday’s 81-67 win over Eastern Washington at home.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said, chuckling, “I thought it was going to be a little bit faster than it’s been, because I got lucky obviously with having another year. But just being here from where we started to where we are now -- and obviously we want to do more -- and just building and being a part of history means a lot, because I don’t think I came in ever thinking I was going to do all the things I’ve been able to do on and off the court.”

The moment will be special, but on top of the ceremony the Lumberjacks are looking for the moral boost of a victory heading into the postseason.

The Lumberjacks and Vandals have identical conference records of 11-8, tied for fifth in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho on the road in December with just seven players available, but today’s matchup could prove even more crucial, as the Lumberjacks could drop to sixth and miss a first-round bye if they lose and other teams above them win to finish their seasons.

Idaho is riding a six-game win streak, having beaten Portland State, 73-68, on the road on Wednesday. Northern Arizona beat Eastern Washington, in part, with its late defense on Wednesday.

It will need to play a similar style against a hot Idaho team to close out its regular season in style.

“We’ll feel way better with a win on Senior Night than a loss. There’s going to be emotion, but we’ve got a job to do. We want that first-round bye,” Rasheed said.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

