Lumberjacks take on NCAAs Saturday, hoping for podium finish from both men and women

Northern Arizona cross country has, unsurprisingly, put together another solid season this fall. The Lumberjacks men are ranked No. 2 in the nation, while the women are ranked sixth ahead of Saturday’s NCAA title races in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The defending champion Lumberjacks are aiming for more gold on the men's side, while the women -- who earned their best national ranking in team history at No. 4 earlier this season -- are racing for a program-best finish at the national meet.

Off the course, Mike Smith, Northern Arizona's director of cross country and track and field, was named the Big Sky Conference's men's and women's coach of the year.

Now the Lumberjacks will try to cap off months of effort and success with a strong showing this weekend.

“I think a lot of the times it can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking we need to be at our best in every meet of the season, but in reality the NCAA meet is the only one that matters,” Lumberjacks runner Nico Young said.

Young and teammate Drew Bosley crossed the finish line at the NCAA Mountain Regionals in first and second, respectively, as the Northern Arizona men won as a team over the weekend. The women ended in third, led by Elise Stearns’ fourth-place finish. The Lumberjacks also swept the Big Sky Conference Championship on Oct. 28.

Both teams qualified for nationals. The path to get to this point was similar results-wise, but it felt different for both the men and women.

Moving their way up to a spot they hadn’t been before, the women have been ecstatic about the season’s performances. Northern Arizona placed second at the Cowboy Jamboree -- which took part in Stillwater where the NCAA meet will be -- and third at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on Oct. 14. The Madison meet showcased several of the top teams in the country, proving that this year’s Lumberjacks women belonged near the front of the pack.

“It’s been so much fun. It’s a dream-come-true season being able to put it all together like this. Seeing things kind of pay off in the results is gratifying, even though we just try to pay attention to the process instead of the results. But if you are preparing well, the results will come,” said Lumberjacks runner Taryn O’Neill of the women’s effort this year. “All of a sudden we look up and we’re running really well. And it’s like, ‘Of course we are. We’re keeping our head down and just focusing on the running, and not thinking about the other stuff.'”

In fact, the women’s production was better than nearly anybody thought it might be at the beginning of the season.

“The women’s team, we were probably a little bit ahead of schedule early in the season, so there was some calibration with getting used to new expectations,” Smith said.

He added: “It’s good as far as sensing what’s possible. It creates a lot of excitement. What’s challenging is that you’re trying to avoid feeling like you need to prove or back up results.”

The women have done well despite that pressure, and hope to continue that trajectory moving forward.

“It’s a special way to end things with this particular group, and we really are able to buy into the program and put a lot into each other. It’s good for the future of the program, and I’m just happy I get to be a part of it,” O’Neill said.

Meanwhile, the men have objectively, again, been one of the top teams in the NCAA. Like the women, the men placed third in the Nuttycombe Invitational, and also took third in Stillwater.

While solid on the surface, the men feel they didn’t live up to their own lofty expectations early in the season.

“We had tough conversations about: 'Are you willing to stay with this thing? Are you going to see through the season and not write the whole story yet?’ And I owe them a lot because they were able to handle disappointment and see it through the right way. And then in conference and regionals we were great, so the momentum’s coming at the right time,” Smith said.

Now, after taking first in their last two meets, there is a chance to lift the championship trophy for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

“I felt like, along the way, we could see glimpses of what we’re going to be like at the end of the season. I think that gave us confidence,” Young said.

The majority of the men’s team has raced in the NCAA championship race before and believe they know what to expect in Oklahoma on a hilly, difficult course.

But, however things have gone, there is still one more challenge to overcome.

“Our season comes down to one big day, this meet on Saturday,” Smith said. “It’s about peaking emotionally, as well as physically.”