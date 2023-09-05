As Northern Arizona cross country runners continuously finished ahead of the pack at the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park Saturday, many of the runners felt like it was the first step to continued greatness.

Both the women’s and men’s teams claimed victories in the opening meet by a wide margin, securing the first of what they hope is a series of success.

Drew Bosley (21:32.7) won men’s race, followed by Santiago Gomez-Prosser in second. Kang Nyoak, Theo Quax and Colin Sahlman took fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, to help give the Lumberjacks an easy victory even without All-American Nico Young in the lineup.

Drew Bosley finishes first, and NAU runs away with the men’s victory pic.twitter.com/rIm36kyaN6 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 2, 2023

The women looked just as dangerous.

The trio of Ruby Smee (14:34.6), Elise Stearns and Aliandrea Upshaw (14:34.7) finished within 0.1 second of each other to go 1-2-3 far ahead of the pack. Keira Moore and Meagan Van Pelt finished sixth and eighth for the Lumberjacks.

A trio of Lumberjacks finish places 1-3, and NAU’s women will win their race pic.twitter.com/RQO4jAfDFE — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) September 2, 2023

The victories were yet another reason the Lumberjacks believe it’s going to be a great cross country season.

“I just think what today tells me is that we’re going to be consistent top to bottom, we’re going to be a challenge every time we step on the line. We’re not going to make it easy for anybody. We’re going to make people hurt,” Bosley said. “I can’t say the outcomes, but I really do feel bad for people who have to race us.”

NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country teams open with dominant wins at George Kyte Classic

“This is the strongest team we’ve ever had, so that’s exciting. A lot of us have been getting better from past seasons and from track and field. It feels like it’s all coming together,” Annika Reiss said in the preseason of the women's squad.

The Lumberjacks have high expectations again. The men are coming off another NCAA championship, while the women took sixth -- the best finish in many years -- and are expected to do well again.

In the preseason polls, the men were ranked No. 1, and the women were ranked No. 2 in the nation. Both were named preseason favorites in the Big Sky Conference and the Mountain Region as well.

It’s no surprise that the men, who have been atop the nation for the better part of a decade, are at the top again. The Lumberjacks return most of the roster that won the national title last year, with another year of training in track and field distance racing and preseason practices now in the rearview.

“There’s a lot of experience in this group, so they know what’s required of them,” Michael Smith, Lumberjacks director of cross country and track and field, said.

The women’s ranking was a bit more surprising. Like the men, the women have a slew of returning star runners. Stearns stood out in 2022, finishing fourth overall in the national championship race.

She’s joined by a cast many more talented runners. The Lumberjacks also picked up a few transfers in the portal, adding to the depth of the squad.

“It’s a real sign of where this women’s program has come from and now arrived at. Top athletes in the transfer portal now can see NAU as a place that can accommodate them and have them in a position to make a big impact,” Smith said.

The goal is to make last year’s production a regularity, not an anomaly.

“We want to stabilize that performance -- to make it that it’s not just every once in a while NAU has a strong women’s team. But year in and out we want to be competing,” Smith said.

Dominating the first race of the season, with the benefit of a home-course advantage and altitude at Buffalo Park, was a signal that things are pointing in the right direction for both teams.

The teams are both so deep at this point that lineups could change on a regular basis. In particular, though, the George Kyte Classic is a first look at what needs to happen to continue winning.

“It’s a chance to practice the template for how we approach racing; the night before, the morning of, warming up and cooling down,” Smith said. “It sets what we’re doing all the way to the NCAAs, and it also gives us more of an idea that we can get in practice of where people really are from a performance standpoint.”

The Lumberjacks will continue the season at the Virginia Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 23.