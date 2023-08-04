The Northern Arizona women’s soccer team has a new challenge, albeit a positive one, coming into the 2023 fall season.

This year there are expectations.

In 2022, the Lumberjacks went 10-7-6 (9-1 Big Sky), including a seven-match win streak to end the regular season. They rattled off a regular-season title and claimed the Big Sky championship crown in November.

Now, can the Lumberjacks do it again not as the underdogs?

“I would say the toughest part of this season is that we know we’re at the top, so the only way to go is down if you let yourself. So we want to stay up there,” said goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran, who was the Big Sky championship tournament MVP.

She added: “I think the only thing to worry about is being complacent. We ended on a high, so now we need to start on a high and keep going.”

Northern Arizona opens its season on Thursday, Aug. 17, with its first home match in the regular season set for Aug. 25. Having opened fall camp this week, the Lumberjacks are just under a week away from an exhibition on Thursday against Arizona Western College in Flagstaff.

It’s coach Alan Berrios’s first full season at the helm. He took over in an interim role midway through the 2022 campaign, won Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year honors and accepted a job as the official head coach in the offseason.

Berrios echoed Corcoran’s statement about this season’s goal of staying on top.

“It’s always been the goal to sustain a high level and challenge for the championship. We’ve said that every year,” he said, “but now we truly have the personnel that we can do that. I’m not saying we’re going to sit back and win it every year, because the conference is too good for that, but with the team we have right now I think we can be right up there again.”

The Lumberjacks graduated a handful of important contributors from last season’s title-winning team, but they also retained some key pieces.

Corcoran led the conference in save percentage (87.3%) and her 10 goals allowed were the least of the Big Sky’s starting goalkeepers. Midfielder Maddie Shafer led the Big Sky in total points (16), while forward Josie Novak was second in goals (6) and fifth in total points (12), among several others who contributed to the success.

Northern Arizona also brought in nearly 10 transfers from other Division I schools. He was purposefully coy in the season’s opening practices about who he believes will play heavy minutes from the start. But he did mention Dai Williams -- a senior forward who transferred from Arizona State in 2022 and played in every match last year -- and a recent arrival in forward Haylee Williams from North Dakota, as a pair of players who have stood out in the early days of the campaign.

“We talked to them today about how every training session matters, and Haylee and Dai have scored a ton of goals and impacted everything,” Berrios said.

The team hopes its depth -- an asset Berrios said is the best he’s seen in four years with the Lumberjacks -- can help it start the 2023 strong.

Doing so would be an obvious boost, but also reverse a recent trend of dismal beginnings to start seasons. Despite its historic ending, Northern Arizona didn’t record a win over a D-I opponent -- beating only NAIA foe Arizona Christian -- throughout its nonconference portion of the schedule. It went 0-5-3, scoring just seven total goals across eight matches to start the year.

“We’ve had slow starts the last two years, and it’s not fun, it’s frustrating,” Corcoran said. “This year we want to go into conference (play) on a high. There’s going to be ups and downs, but if we can get a few wins there will be momentum.”

And again, despite the special finale to the conference campaign, the Lumberjacks were beat up toward the end of the year. The late run of victories took its toll on the players’ legs.

“Our depth allows us to add a few things that we’re trying to do. Last year it felt like we limped into the conference tournament and were fortunate to win it. This year, I think we have the ability to rest some players in key areas of the pitch that hopefully will allow us to get into that tournament a little more fresh,” Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks begin the regular season with a road match at UTEP in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The team's home opener is set for a 7 p.m. start against CSU Bakersfield at Lumberjack Stadium.