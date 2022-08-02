Lumberjacks soccer returns with high hopes, enthusiasm for 2022 season

The Northern Arizona women’s soccer team began practice Tuesday, preparing for what the group hopes is a bounce-back fall seNAU sason with a new identity.

Maddie Shafer and Mikhail Johnson are the leading scorers returning from the 2021 roster, with four and three goals scored, respectively. Shafer added four assists -- which was the second most for the Lumberjacks. The duo will lead the charge in attempting to make up for losing the two top scorers from last season in graduates Madison Montgomery and Sam Larberg.

The majority of last year’s defensive starters are back, and so is Natalie Manzo, who broke out as the team's No. 1 goalkeeper at the end of last year.

Coach Kylie Louw believes she has a group that has -- even early on in preseason preparation -- reconfigured itself.

“We essentially restructured and re-evolved our program. We took an opportunity not to continue building something we had, but in fact something completely new,” she said.

There are several quality freshman recruits and transfers who will challenge for playing time immediately and an overall belief that the enthusiasm is at an encouraging level. So, early on, is the skill.

“I think we have a new identity here, more focused on playing as a unit instead of just attack and defense, and I’m excited to get started because we’ve gotten a lot of new girls that have added textures we haven’t had in the past,” Johnson said. “I’m seeing just a little bit more playing as one, finding the slashing runs behind, being able to find the depth back and having trust in the defense to give them the ball and keep possession as well.”

The Lumberjacks hope their quality efforts in the preseason will lead to a positive beginning to when matches count. The Lumberjacks played two seasons in 2021 -- a spring season after COVID-19 delayed the 2020 fall campaign and a regular 2021 fall -- and much of the roster came into the second season of the year tired.

A bit of sluggishness set in early, and the team could not produce quite enough, leading to seven consecutive losses to open the season. The Lumberjacks finished with a record of 8-11 (6-3 Big Sky), including six straight victories to end the campaign, but could not quite ever dig themselves out of the early hole.

Rather than look back in disgust at last season, Johnson said she hopes the team will keep playing like it did later in the schedule.

“That roll was exciting for me to see how we can start this season. So how we ended is very much the goal of what we want to start doing now,” Johnson said.

“I think that will definitely help our momentum,” Manzo added. “Last year we kind of got a little down on ourselves, so having some wins to start would really help our mentality.”

An advantage in trying to make an early run is that the Lumberjacks play their first five regular-season matches -- and two preseason exhibitions -- at Lumberjack Stadium in Flagstaff. In 2021, Northern Arizona played its first four matches on the road, and had just one home contest against a Division I opponent before conference play hit.

“(Assistant coach) Alan (Berrios) and myself worked really hard in getting to play at home because we didn’t have the opportunity to do that last year,” Louw said. “It was out of our hands in some ways, so now we took complete control to get a lot more home games for these young ladies. The community of Flagstaff also deserves to have the games to watch, too.”

The players share the same sentiment.

“I think home turf will be really good for us,” Manzo said.

Northern Arizona will not have a lot of time before its first competition. The Arizona Wildcats are set to visit Flagstaff for an exhibition game Sunday.

With a chance to flesh out playing time with its new roster and find what needs to be improved ahead of the season opener on Aug. 18, Louw believes the team is in solid form at the moment.

“We want to be organized, we want to be a single unit and be difficult to break down, and so we’re going to start working on those things and see how we look at the defensive side of the game. And then from there we’ll be able to recognize what it looks like offensively and everything else, so we’re really excited,” she said.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Wildcats is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lumberjack Stadium.