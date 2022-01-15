Lumberjacks set to play Monday after extended break due to COVID-19

When Northern Arizona men’s basketball (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) plays in a conference battle against Idaho on Monday in Flagstaff, it will have been 12 days since its last game.

With a stretch of five home Big Sky contests in 13 days, beginning with a matchup against the Vandals, the Lumberjacks are hoping they can get back into winning form.

In their last game, on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Lumberjacks scored a season-high 101 points in a victory over the Embry-Riddle Eagles, and a few players notched career records. Notably, forward Carson Towt got his first triple-double on the stat sheet, and Northern Arizona's first since 2013.

Following the win, the Lumberjacks felt like they were in good shape.

“I thought we played a really good game against Embry-Riddle, a team game. Everybody got to play, and I thought we were starting to click,” coach Shane Burcar said.

Then, Northern Arizona was forced to postpone three games due to quarantined players. Rather than a road game at Southern Utah on Saturday, Jan. 8, the Lumberjacks had to separate. Certain players could get a few minutes alone in the gym, but could not play or practice with teammates in order to keep the momentum from a win going.

Some players did body-weight workouts, stretched or watched basketball in their room, including forward Ajang Aguek. He said that, mostly, the players were just itching to compete again.

“I watched a couple of college games, definitely,” Aguek said. “Everyone’s excited to be back, though, and we’re ready to get after it.”

“I was in quarantine for a little bit, too, waiting for the results to come back. Really, it’s been a lot of staying away from each other, guys resting, and waiting until we can get back in the gym,” added guard Jalen Cone.

The team got some players back to practice on Thursday, and the entire team was back in limited capacity on Friday. Some of the returners were even wearing masks while playing, though it is unclear whether they will have to wear a face covering Monday.

After limited playing time and a break from exercising in elevation, Cone said there was a period where some players were still trying to catch their breath in their first practice back. However, it was not as bad as he thought it could have been.

“It was a little bit off, but guys are doing better than maybe we expected. There were guys tired trying to get their wind back. But we’re getting there,” Cone said.

Now the focus is on getting back to .500 in Big Sky play against a reeling Vandals squad. As of Saturday, Idaho was 0-4 in the conference, but had played some Big Sky foes close. The Vandals, led by guards Mikey Dixon (17.6 points per game) and Trevante Anderson (12.1), fell to Southern Utah by six points at home, and lost at Eastern Washington -- which beat the Lumberjacks 78-65 on Jan. 1 in Flagstaff -- by just three. The Vandals were set to play Idaho State on Saturday night, who were also 0-4 in Big Sky play heading into the matchup.

With just four practices between quarantined players and a meaningful Big Sky contest, Burcar acknowledged it is a short timeline to be ready to play. It is not the first time the program has dealt with COVID-19 postponements, and likely will not be the last, however.

“By the time we got here Thursday, we should have enough time for a game Monday,” Burcar said. “It’s very concerning because we haven’t played in such a while, and Idaho’s playing two games, but it is what it is. I think from last year we’re in a lot better spot than we were.”

And while Monday’s contest counts for just one of many Big Sky games on Northern Arizona’s schedule, a solid performance could propel the Lumberjacks to more success down the road.

“It would be pretty big to get a win at home, get back to .500 after waiting like this,” Aguek said.

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks and Vandals is set for 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.

