Lumberjacks RB Hall improves as role increases

Draycen Hall and coach Chris Ball hugged ahead of Hall’s second of three interviews following Northern Arizona football practice on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks’ sophomore running back has a lot of experience, having graduated high school in 2018 and doing a church mission before arriving to Flagstaff, and now is playing in his third football season. But his role has changed in recent weeks to even more of an on-field leader.

Hall has become a popular man with the Lumberjacks. Since arriving on campus he has been a contributor in the running back rotation, but also lines up at the slot receiver spot or other places in the offense to utilize his speed and quickness.

With running backs Kevin Daniels and George Robinson -- both of whom are best lining up behind or next to quarterback RJ Martinez in more of a traditional formation -- out or limited in recent weeks due to injury, Hall has been put into that role, too. He played in a similar fashion at Higley High School in Gilbert, totaling 4,572 rushing yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground in his varsity career.

At least for now, he’s been counted on to line up in the backfield and take a majority of the carries. In last Saturday’s game at Portland State, Hall led the Lumberjacks with 17 carries and totaled 105 yards from scrimmage with 71 on the ground. Robinson is recovering and will likely play on Saturday, but Hall could still be RB1.

“It’s been really fun. I feel like I’m in high school again, getting the ball and getting to make some moves, getting in there with the linemen and the backers. I want to run hard and do it for my team, because they trust me. So now it’s my time to step up in that role, whatever it is I need to do,” he said.

Ball has always praised Hall as a veteran player with maturity beyond his school status. He’s been happy to see Hall break out in recent weeks.

“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around. He’s constantly the Energizer Bunny down there. He’s constantly encouraging and constantly pushing and holding guys accountable to a standard, and it’s good to see,” Ball said.

Hall’s ability to play in different roles with the offense can make it difficult for an opposing defensive staff to scout him. His utilization can change each week. He’ll never complain about his usage -- that’s the team leader in him -- but he’s had to study how to excel in several different positions.

Even though double-digit carries can mean he takes a pounding from opposing defenses -- Hall chuckled when he said he was “a little bit” banged up after a game against Idaho on Sept. 24 -- playing more of a simple running back style allows him to focus on just one aspect of his game.

“Mentally it’s a lot better because I know what my role is, I know what I’ve got to do, what the team and the coaches expect me to do. It’s less stressful because I know what’s expected of me,” he said.

The Lumberjacks will again count on Hall to contribute when they take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at the Walkup Skydome this weekend. Northern Arizona is all but desperate for a win, holding a record of 1-4 overall and an 0-2 Big Sky mark.

The Mustangs appear to be ripe to provide a chance for the Lumberjacks’ rushing attack to break out. They allowed 227 yards on the ground in a loss to Sacramento State last week. In the teams’ final game of the 2021 season on Nov. 20, Daniels ran for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

With just one touchdown from a running back through five games, Ball said the Lumberjacks need to establish more of a rushing attack to win.

“We just haven’t been able to consistently run the football,” he said.

However Hall can contribute, whether it’s double-digit carries again or in a different role, he simply wants to win and keep his team's slim playoff chances alive.

That’s the attitude that has endeared him so much to his fellow Lumberjacks.

“We’re locked in and playing at home again. The best thing to do is to try and just come out and beat them, don’t hold back. We have nothing to lose right now,” Hall said. “If we get this one, we’ll get some momentum back and we can start rolling again.”

Saturday kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Mustangs is set for 1 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.