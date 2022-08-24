Lumberjacks quarterback showing improvements as starter heading into fall

There was a bit of musical chairs last fall at quarterback for the Lumberjacks. Now, sophomore RJ Martinez has solidified the starting role ahead of 2022.

In the fall of 2021, six quarterbacks threw at least one pass and four were listed as starters for at least one game, mostly due to a slew of injuries. Martinez checked in for the first time in the middle of Northern Arizona’s win over Arizona in the third week of the season, and started seven of the next eight games from there as a freshman.

Now, with a full offseason of training with him as the lead signal caller, the offense appears to have more of a flow with him in control.

“I think it’s helped a lot,” Martinez said of his preparation in the spring, summer and preseason fall practice periods. “Being a freshman and being thrust into the starting position also helped. Coach (Aaron) Pflugrad and the rest of the staff has helped me grow a lot coming into the second year. And now after all that there’s continuity, so I feel much more comfortable.”

Martinez showed flashes of greatness last season, throwing for 1,714 yards and 14 touchdowns, and only throwing two interceptions in seven starts and eight games played. He also was elusive running the ball, scoring five rushing touchdowns and running for needed gains when the opponent’s pass coverage was tight.

Even still, he admits he never quite felt right leading the offense for the first few months. Each week there were different injured players and a rotation of quarterbacks and players at other spots. While simply trying to find his way as a freshman, Martinez had some struggles fitting into the system at first.

“RJ told me that when he got here as a freshman that he wanted to win games and lead and all that, but he just didn’t know the guys in the huddle with him. So now getting the chance to grind together in the offseason, those relationships have been formed and gotten tighter,” said Pflugrad, the Lumberjacks offensive coordinator who often works directly with quarterbacks in practice.

Now Martinez has become the true starter ahead of the season. Teammates appear to look up to him, and he’s comfortable leading.

Having him as a consistent presence also simply gives the Lumberjacks continuity. They can tailor the offense to the specific skills of him and the other veteran-laden offensive players.

“Obviously knowing that you’re going to start just helps everyone know who they’re working with, who they’re communicating with in the game. It was tough last year, because you’re working with a bunch of different guys. Now we’re knowing more who it is going to be,” Martinez said.

Martinez believes his most impactful improvement has come in his ability to diagnose what’s happening on the field quickly. He rehabbed a hamstring injury in the spring. He still played, but he was not as quick and couldn’t rely on his legs as much to get him out of trouble during drills.

While a hindrance in some ways, it turned into a positive for learning the position better.

“That really forced me to stay in the pocket, and progress through my reads and see the defense better. And then I continued that into the summer and into fall camp. Now I can see it and get the ball out quicker and know where to go with the football, and I can move better now, too,” Martinez said.

“Now he knows the ins and outs of the offense much more. And he’s getting a ton of reps and getting the ball out of his hands in a hurry, and he knows his playmakers as well,” Pflugrad added.

The Lumberjacks will need all of their starters, especially Martinez, to step up when the season begins next week. Northern Arizona is set to visit Arizona State in Tempe on Sept. 1.