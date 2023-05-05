As the Northern Arizona track and field team approaches the Big Sky Conference championship meet for the outdoor season beginning Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado, there is much for the Lumberjacks to be excited about.

Northern Arizona has a chance to sweep cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field conference titles for both the men and women.

Particularly for the distance runners, such as Jesselyn Bries, the outdoor championships come at the end of what’s been an almost nonstop year moving from one season to the next.

The Lumberjacks men’s cross country team defended its NCAA title, while the women placed sixth.

The outdoor athletes hope to continue that dominance to cap the year.

“I don’t want to say outdoor is the most difficult to win, but it’s the end of a long year,” Bries said. “So everyone kind of brings together everything they have left, and it’s awesome to be a part of. So to end my college career on a win would be awesome.”

While the goal of a conference sweep remains at the front of director of track and field Mike Smith’s mind, he hopes to also qualify as many athletes as possible for the West Regional Meet beginning May 24 in Sacramento.

This year’s squad, he said, one of the deepest outdoor track and field teams he’s coached.

That means more athletes from several events have a chance to qualify for regionals and maybe even the national championship beginning June 7 in Austin, Texas.

“NAU’s had a tradition of distance running. But what I’m proud of is, without lowering the bar for what we do with our national-caliber distance runners, we’ve got a well-rounded track and field team,” Smith said.

He added: “When I first got here, we had just one van going to regionals, and now we need a bus. It’s a good visual representation of more athletes being able to qualify for higher-level competition and hopefully some of them get to the national meet.”

Among the top performers have been the sprinters, especially some of the relay squads. Smith said it’s the most talented group of sprint runners overall that he’s coached at Northern Arizona.

Alyssa Colbert, Kyairra Reigh, Kenya Coburn and LiNay Perry combined to run a time of 44.67 in the 4x100-meter women’s relay over the weekend in Tucson, breaking Northern Arizona’s record that they’d already broken earlier in the season.

Trenton Givens, David Dunlap, Tyson Givens and Kyle Smith also ran a 4x100m men’s relay in 41.19 on March 31 to grab the top spot in the conference’s event rankings. They’ve remained ahead of the pack since then, and they’re not the only ones that have found themselves winning throughout the season.

“They carried over their momentum from the indoor season. There’s been school records and great times, and it’s been phenomenal,” Smith said.

“I have been here five years now, and seeing the growth from every group -- like the sprinters, jumpers, throwers -- has been really special,” Bries added.

There have been other solid performances throughout the lineup, including throws, jumps and other events.

For example, Jenna Figueroa won the women's long jump at the University of Arizona’s Willie Williams Classic on March 25 in Tucson, hitting a mark of 12.16 meters. Her leap put her at the top of the Big Sky.

That same day, Parker Bays led the Lumberjacks in the shot put, throwing 16.55m to finish fifth overall, but first in the Big Sky and 26th in the West Region. And that’s just to name a few solid times and scored the Lumberjacks have recorded throughout the past few months.

Much of that success comes after a championship indoor season. Smith maintains that the indoor season serves as a preparation period for the outdoor campaign. Some of the team’s newer athletes, such as freshman Colin Sahlmann, used the winter exactly that way.

“Indoor, for me, was a bit rough sometimes,” Sahlmann said. “Some of my teammates did pretty well, but being able to get the edges off of racing sharpened me up for outdoor and we’re seeing that now. So we want to attack the rest of the meets.”

The Lumberjacks experienced some difficulty with record snow, as did much of the spring sports community in Flagstaff. It’s made training a bit slower than Smith would have liked. However, as the season wore on, he said, he’s finally seeing the team compete in the way he’s hoping for.

If he’s correct, it feels like it's coming right on time.

“It finally looked like we were coming out of that funk this weekend and it’s going like what we expect,” he said.

The conference championship meet is set to take place May 10-13 at the University of Northern Colorado.