Lumberjacks point guard set to break 1K points

Regan Schenck makes the Lumberjacks go.

The fifth-year guard for the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team is adding more to her game this season and making an even greater impact as a senior. Sitting at 993 career points, she’s just a few baskets away from breaking 1,000.

There are plenty of chances -- including today against Fresno State on the road -- to reach the milestone. Schenck just hopes that it comes soon.

“Next game I’ve got to get it,” she said, smiling.

Scoring is a newfound emphasis for Schenck in her final season. Doing so successfully the rest of the season will add another weapon for the Lumberjacks.

Schenck is the engine of the Lumberjacks offense, which is playing at a faster pace than at any point of coach Loree Payne’s tenure in Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks (4-5) are averaging 80.3 points per game, also the best clip through this point of the season in Payne’s career.

The pace comes down to Schenck’s ability to push the ball. She already holds the single-season assists record (183) from last year, and holds a tie for the single-game assist record (14) from a win over Grand Canyon University on Dec. 9, 2021.

Through nine games this season, she has dished out 59 assists, putting herself on pace for another solid year. The current roster construction has helped with that as it also allows her to look for her own shot.

“Regan’s always been fast and has always had that up-tempo pace, and we’ve finally surrounded her with a team that can play at that speed. So I think that allows her to look to score a little more because she has a lot more scoring options,” Payne said.

Payne added: “I think, for her, just coming in with the mentality that it’s her last year -- and we’ve been telling her to look to score for years because when she’s scoring we’re a better team -- she’s understanding that’s what’s best for everyone.”

Schenck feels like she is thriving in the current system.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played for a team as athletic as our team this year. Just being able to get all the way from one baseline to the other and having all five players running with you is super exciting," she said. "And I think that’s why our scoring has been so spread out this year. Everyone’s open because they’re getting down the court and making plays."

In the remainder of her final season, Schenck is tasked with continuing her production the Lumberjacks have become used to while also growing as a scorer and leader.

As a point guard who handles the ball a majority of the time, she’s already in control of the offense. But, she has continued to grow emotionally, too.

“Junior year I was really tested to be a leader with all the players out because of COVID and everything like that, and now I really have to be that way because I’m the oldest on the team and there’s a bunch of new players that have come in. But I love it. Loree’s prepared me for that throughout the years, since I was a freshman. So it’s exciting and fun,” Schenck said.

“She’s stepped up in her leadership. She really wants to continue growing and learning, and she’s all about the process. It’s been great this year,” Payne added.

Whether the seven points come today in the game against Fresno State or farther down the road, Schenck is looking forward to the moment. She believes it could be further motivation to keep adding scoring to her offensive repertoire.

"I recognize how cool it is, and how cool the opportunity is to be able to make it. I’m hoping that I’m more of a scoring guard this year, not just giving out assists, but I’m excited,” she said.

The Lumberjacks and Bulldogs are set to tip off on at 7 p.m. in Fresno, California.